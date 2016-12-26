BURBANK

Free concert Feb. 25

The Burbank Community Band is performing their annual free concert on Saturday, February 25th, 7pm, at Liberty Hall, located at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

This year’s theme is “Water Music.” They will be performing a variety of songs including “Victory at Sea,” “Blue Danube Waltz,” “Shenandoah” and “South Pacific,” sung by baritone soloist Eugene Carbajal. Bring the whole family to experience live music, you won’t be disappointed.

For further information visit the band’s website at BurbankBand.org or email Paulette Westphal at pwestphal@mac.com.

Couple turns 100 together

Burbank husband and wife David and Lily Carden both turned 100-years-old last month; David on January 2nd and Lily on the 15th. They were born in the east end of London and have been married over 75 years.

The couple met at a dance when they were 16, and fell in love. They were married in 1941 while David was serving in the British Army in World War ll. In 1952 Lily and their three-year-old daughter, Beverly, emigrated to America on the Queen Mary, first to Louisville, Kentucky. David arrived a few months later. After a brief stay in Kentucky they left for Hollywood by train.

David got work in the beauty business and Lily managed an apartment. The Cardens moved to Burbank in the early ‘60s. David continued to work in the beauty business while Lily got her license as a beautician. Lily owned three businesses, her last being a beauty supply in Burbank.

David is computer literate and loves his iPhone 7. The couple is young at heart, and while they treasure their memories, they live in the present.

No ‘Hope’ for Burbank Airport

It’s official—Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport is now officially the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The name change was made last May but the new moniker is just now showing up on the airport’s web page.

The “Hollywood-Burbank” name is not completely new. It was used from 1967-1978. Then Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport was used until 2003. The latest change was made because travelers didn’t know where the Bob Hope Airport was located.

LOS ANGELES

Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan marries for 4th time

Former LA Mayor Richard Riordan, 86, said “I do” for a fourth time last Sunday, marrying Elizabeth Gregory, head of admissions at Los Angeles’ Harvard- Westlake School. Reports say the couple met about five years ago. Riordan, owner of The Pantry restaurant downtown, is thrice divorced.

SAG-AFTRA issues free press statement

AG-AFTRA, the entertainment industry labor union representing more than 160,000 actors, broadcasters and recording artists, recently released the following statement on the rights of a free and unencumbered press:

“As a union whose membership includes broadcast and online journalists, SAG-AFTRA champions the rights of a free press, whose primary role is to provide citizens with the information they need to effectively govern a democracy. These rights are guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution…”

“SAG-AFTRA believes first and foremost that citizens in a democracy need the truth. Furthermore, SAG-AFTRA believes that journalists have an obligation to monitor and question those in power, pointing out wrongdoing when they find it, noting when facts asserted are not supported by evidence, and reporting inconsistencies in the positions of public figures.”

Visit SAG-AFTRA online at SAGAFTRA.org.

SHERMAN OAKS

Kim Kardashian spotted at Casa Vega restaurant

The “famous for being famous” Kim Kardashian was seen entering the Sherman Oaks Mexican restaurant Casa Vega this month. Reportedly she and hubby Kanye West are frequent customers. The eatery maintains its celebrity status thanks to the dark and private restaurant ambience, according to online sources.

STATEWIDE

Governor Brown comments on death of Whittier police officer

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement regarding the death of Whittier Police Department Officer Keith Boyer who was killed last Monday:

“Anne and I were saddened to learn of the tragic death of Officer Boyer today and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and coworkers.”

Officer Boyer, 53, was fatally shot while responding to a report of a traffic collision in Whittier. Another Whittier Police Department officer was also shot and is receiving medical treatment.

Officer Boyer served at the Department for 28 years. He is survived by two adult sons, Joshua and Joseph Boyer.

In honor of Officer Boyer, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.