HOLLYWOOD HILLS

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher tribute Mar. 25 at Forest Lawn

A public tribute for actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died one day apart from each other last December, is set for Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills’ Freedom Theater at 1pm Saturday, March 25th.

There are no tickets for the event and it will be on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Greg in Hollywood reported that Reynold’s son (and Carrie’s brother) Todd Fisher is heading up the event. “Because of Debbie and her connection to her fans and Carrie and her connection to her fans, we thought it was very important to create an event that would be able to give them all an outlet and a place to express. I know that’s what my mother would want and I know that’s what Carrie would want,” Fisher was quoted.

Greg in Hollywood added that fans will receive a program featuring an interview with Debbie that was completed two weeks before her death. Family friend and singer James Blunt wrote a song for Carrie that will be played for the very first time during a film montage. “We created this forum so that everybody could participate, say their goodbyes and have some closure,” Todd Fisher added.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Art show March 28

NoHo Senior Arts Colony is sponsoring an art show called Art: It’s Never Too Late to Start – Resident Art Show by Larry Blecha on March 28th, 7:30pm, at NoHo Senior Arts Colony located at 10747 West Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

The show will feature the works of Alvin Fels, Bert Sanders, Deborah Holzel and Caroline McElroy. The show is being presented by EngAge (The Art of Active Aging) and will be curated by Sara Debevec, Marshall Ayers, and Mary Kay Wilson.

Locals rallies at Valley Community Healthcare Centers against Obamacare repeal Mar. 23

Joining a county-wide initiative by the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles to fight against the threat of repeal of the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare, Valley Community Healthcare board members, staff, patients and local supporters will unite for rallies outside Valley Community Healthcare’s North Hollywood and North Hills Wellness Center sites on Thursday, March 23rd from 12noon-1pm.

The rallies take place at Valley Community Healthcare, North Hollywood Center, located at 6801 Coldwater Canyon Avenue @Vanowen St. and North Hills Wellness Center located at 9119 Haskell St. @Nordhoff Ave.

For more information visit ValleyCommunityHealthcare.org.

SANTA MONICA

Recording Academy issues statement on passing of rocker Chuck Berry

“Chuck Berry was arguably the founding father of rock and roll. Not just because he was one of its greatest songwriters and established some of the electric guitar’s earliest and most memorable riffs, but also because he was one of music’s most palpably exciting entertainers and biggest personalities. His influence on the giants that followed him, such as the Beatles, Beach Boys and many others, is well documented. Chuck received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy in 1984, our formal acknowledgment of his immeasurable contributions to American culture.” —Neil Portnow, President/CEO, The Recording Academy.

SHERMAN OAKS

Free health expo April 8

The Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce and Westfield Fashion Square present the 3rd Annual Spring Into Wellness Health Expo at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks. The free expo will take place on Saturday, April 8th, 10am-4pm. It’s expected to attract about 50 vendors, health experts, fitness professionals and others.

Highlights include vendors offering free health and wellness services, fitness classes, kids’ activities, diagnostic tests and health education.

To register as a vendor or get more information contact the Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce at (818) 906-1951 or info@shermanoakschamber.org.

STATEWIDE

Proposed child custody initiative enters circulation

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the proponents of a new initiative were recently cleared to begin collecting petition signatures.

The Attorney General’s official title and summary for the measure is as follows:

CHILD CUSTODY DETERMINATIONS. JURY TRIAL. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Gives parties in child custody matters the right to demand that a jury, rather than judge, determine who receives the physical and legal custody of the child. Prohibits the judge from rejecting a jury’s child custody decision. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local government: Unknown.

The Secretary of State’s tracking number for this measure is 1797 and the Attorney General’s tracking number is 17-0001.

The proponents of this initiative can be reached at (805) 439-4197.