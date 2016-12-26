GLENDALE

‘Discover Shushi’ cultural event Sunday, April 30

The liberation of Shushi in Armenia 25 years ago was celebrated not only by Armenians around the globe but also by all who value the ideals of liberty and democracy. This event was the turning point that led to Armenian victory in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) War and the creation of a free and independent Republic of Artsakh.

The Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association will commemorate the anniversary and showcase 25 years of Artsakh’s freedom, prosperity and growth at Discover Shushi 2017, a public event on April 30th, 5-9pm at Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale.

Speakers include City Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

There will be native foods and wines plus historical and cultural presentations. For tickets, information and tax deductible sponsorship opportunities, contact Nora Yacoubian at nyacoubian@aol.com, Alec Bagdasaryan at LosAngelesShushiFriendship@gmail.com or go to Facebook: Los Angeles Shushi Friendship Association.

Conan O’Brien’s favorite Armenian comedy show plays Thursday, May 4

Political satirists Narek Margaryan and Sergey Sargsyan, co-creators, co-writers and co-hosts of ArmComedy, will be performing for the first time in the U.S. locally at Stars on Brand in Glendale on Thursday, May 4th. The show will be in English.

ArmComedy is the first satiric news show in Armenia. It has been dubbed as Armenia’s version of The Daily Show, featuring sharp political humor and wit. The show has produced almost 600 episodes since 2009.

Visit ItsMySeat.com/armcomedy for tickets.

‘Drag Queen World Series’ charity event Saturday, May 6

Defending champions, The LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, return to defend their title from The West Hollywood Cheerleaders in the 6th Annual Drag Queen World Series on Saturday, May 6th, 1pm–4pm at the Glendale Sports Complex located at 2200 Fern Ln. in Glendale.

Besides the drag queens, there will be a DJ, music and comedy events, plus a food truck.

All money raised at the event will go to the Life Group LA, a coalition dedicated to the education, empowerment and emotional support of persons both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

For tickets and information, visit DragQueenWorldSeries.com.

HOLLYWOOD

‘Happy Days’ actress Erin Moran dies at 56

Actress Erin Moran, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the ‘70s sitcom Happy Days and its spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead by police responding to a 911 call to her Indiana home on Saturday, April 22nd. She was 56.The cause of death was cancer.

Moran was a Burbank native who landed her first big role on the children’s adventure show Daktari when she was just 8.

Happy Days co-star Ron Howard tweeted: “Such sad, sad news. RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens.”

PASADENA

St. Monica Academy ‘Motown’ fundraiser Saturday, April 29

On Saturday, April 29th St. Monica Academy’s friends, parents and benefactors will be “Dancing in the Streets” at the Pasadena Hilton to raise funds to support the Montrose school’s classical, Catholic education at an Auction & Gala.

Guests will “Shop! In the Name of Love” for one-of-a-kind auction items and enjoy dinner, dancing and live Motown hits from the Halpin Family Band. Proceeds benefit the school’s annual operations, including scholarships.

For tickets and information visit BidPal.net/sma2017 and StMonicaAcademy.com.

First-ever ‘Fertility Expo’ at Conference Center April 29

The 1st Annual American Fertility Expo, in conjunction with National Infertility Awareness Week, takes place at the Pasadena Conference Center on Saturday, April 29th, 10am–6pm.

The one-day event is a consumer tradeshow and conference for individuals who need information on their journey to parenthood. Women and men who seek to expand their current family or to become a parent for the first time will have access to fertility professionals, 80 vendor booths and seminars.

For information and tickets visit AmericanFertilityExpo.com or call (424) 772-6039.

STATEWIDE

Area National Parks benefit local economy

A new National Park Service report for 2016 shows that 906,605 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in the local community while visiting Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. That spending supported 557 jobs and contributed $54.3 million to the local economy.

In the past year, visitors to Channel Islands National Park spent an estimated $22.4 million in local gateway regions, supporting 315 jobs and providing $31.9 million in economic benefit.

“The trails and scenic vistas of the Santa Monica Mountains offer an escape for nearly a million visitors each year,” said Superintendent David Szymanski of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “We are happy to know that the park also provides a strong economic benefit to the local community.”

The report shows that, nationwide, 331 million park visitors spent $18.4 billion in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 318,000 jobs; 271,544 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $34.9 billion.

To learn more about national parks in California and how the NPS works with local communities visit NPS.gov/california.