BURBANK

Offices adapt to mobile, flexible workforce

The nature of work is changing. Your star recruit now asks about yoga; your productivity requires art installations. As we begin to understand how much more workspace is than a lease—truly, a dynamic environment that shapes the whole employee experience—it’s time to explore space as the next frontier.

WeWork offers companies of all sizes access to not just beautiful workspace, but also all-inclusive amenities, social and professional events and month-to-month flexibility.

Located in the heart of the Media District (their newest location) WeWork Burbank allows access to notable business neighbors like The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Studios, and ABC Television.

There are four floors of pet-friendly coworking space with shared kitchens, private offices, and brainstorming rooms.

This modern high-rise offers sweeping 360-degree views of all the studios—ideal inspiration for dreamers and professionals alike. A renovated lobby boasts large-scale artwork, cafe, state-of-the-art gym, pool table and more.

WeWork is best experienced in person so stop by WeWork Burbank and grab a coffee with them.

Visit We.co/tolucantimes to learn more.

GLENDALE

3rd Annual ‘Ride For Ronnie’ motorcycle rally/concert is Sunday, May 7

The 3rd annual “Ride for Ronnie” Motorcycle Rally and Concert, benefitting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Sunday, May 7th. The event is a motorcycle ride from Glendale to Encino and an afternoon of live music.

Riders will assemble at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11am. Among those expected to join Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio and riders are rockers Lita Ford and Gilby Clarke (former Guns N’ Roses guitarist) plus actors Chris Bruno (The Dead Zone) and Sons of Anarchy’s Emilio Rivera, Rusty Coones and Star Fields.

Gates at Los Encinos Park in Encino will open at 11:30am for the concert portion of the event, featuring live entertainment by rockers Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Dio Disciples and more.

For tickets visit DioCancerFund.org/events.

LOS ANGELES

Barry Manilow to perform at Forum Sunday, May 14

Barry’s “Fanilows” will be happy. The 70-something crooner will hit the L.A. stage at the Forum on Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 14th. The concert will feature his greatest hits along with songs from his new album, This Is My Town: Songs of New York.

Every pair of tickets for the show will include a physical CD of the new album.

City declares Tuesday, May 2 ‘Fresh Off The Boat Day’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Council President Herb Wesson, Jr., and Councilmember David Ryu (Toluca Lake) declared Tuesday, May 2nd as “Fresh Off The Boat Day” in Los Angeles in recognition of ABC and Twentieth Century Fox Television’s hit sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” for the cast and crew’s positive portrayal of Asian Pacific Americans in mainstream media.

“Fresh Off the Boat Day” kicks off Los Angeles’ annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month highlighting the group’s contributions in shaping the social, cultural and economic future of Los Angeles.

The TV show is set in the mid-‘90s, about 12-year-old hip-hop loving Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family adjusting to their new lives in suburban Orlando.

STUDIO CITY

Motion Picture Council Spring Ball is Monday, May 8

The Southern California Motion Picture Council’s 81st Annual Spring Ball is set for Monday, May 8th at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. The group will honor Hollywood writer Laurie Jacobson and her husband, actor Jon Provost, who portrayed Timmy on TV’s Lassie.

Council President Randal Malone hosts and Oscar winner Margaret O’Brien will attend. The event includes a gourmet buffet dinner and awards show. For tickets and reservations call Michael Schwibs at (818) 901-7629 or email mschwibs@gmail.com.

WOODLAND HILLS

Education Secretary DeVos visits CHIME Institute’s Schwarzenegger Community School

At press time, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was scheduled to visit the CHIME Institute’s Schwarzenegger Community School on Monday, May 1st to learn about the School’s inclusive education model. She was scheduled to visit several classrooms and meet with CHIME’s leadership. The charter school is an educational partner with Michael D. Eisner’s College of Education at Cal State Northridge.

STATEWIDE

Public health department confirms first human West Nile Virus illness of 2017

The California Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed illness in California due to West Nile virus. The illness occurred in Kings County.

“West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites,” said Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith.

This year to date, West Nile virus activity has been detected in three dead birds, one each from San Mateo, Orange and San Diego counties. Heavy rains this winter in California have contributed to an increase in mosquito breeding sites.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, some individuals can develop serious neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

California’s West Nile virus website includes the latest information on activity in the state. Californians are encouraged to report dead birds on the website or by calling toll-free 1-877-WNV-BIRD (968-2473).