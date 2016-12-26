TOLUCA LAKE

Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, May 13

In celebration of Fire Service Day, Station #86 and the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce present the 13th Annual Old Fashioned Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 13th, 8am-12 noon, at Fire Station #86 located at 4305 Vineland Ave. in Toluca Lake.

Festivities include guided tours, live music and surprise guests. Proceeds benefit the Station and Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firemen’s Fund.

Free parking at North Hollywood Adult Learning Center on Whipple (just east of Vineland). Admission is $5.

For more information call Diane McReary at (818) 985-0676.

Possible burglar seen on Whipple St.

Tony Carey of the Toluca Lake Neighborhood Watch reports that on Wednesday, May 3rd at 3:08pm in the 10400 block of Whipple St., construction workers reported a man “going through” several of the construction sites in the area. No verified crime.

Carey says if you see something suspicious contact 877-ASK-LAPD.

BRENTWOOD

Marilyn Monroe’s ‘last house’ lists for $6.9 million

Forbes Magazine is reporting that Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood home is back on the market for $6.9 million. Reporter Kristin Tablang writes: “The Hollywood icon purchased the 1929 Spanish Colonial residence, poised at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at 12305 5th Helena Dr., for a reported $90,000 in early 1962. But her time at the house—the only property she ever owned independently—was short-lived: four months after buying it, she died in her bedroom at the age of 36.”

Tablang continues: “Though the single-story home has exchanged hands several times over the years, the retreat still features many of the same design elements chosen by the blonde bombshell. In an interview conducted by Life magazine inside the home, Monroe said, ‘Anybody who likes my house, I’m sure I’ll get along with.’”

BURBANK

New Fresh Brothers location’s ‘Pay What You Want’ fundraiser benefits local schools

Fresh Brothers, the award-winning fast casual pizza chain, celebrated the grand opening of its first Burbank location by teaming up with Rio Vista Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Toluca Lake Elementary and Stevenson Elementary schools on Sunday, May 7th. The “Pay What You Want” fundraiser earned $4,620 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the schools.

The event demonstrates Fresh Brothers’ commitment to be an active part of the communities that it serves by supporting local schools, sports teams and charities. More than $40,000 has been raised in total through similar events at Fresh Brothers’ previous four grand openings across Orange and San Diego counties.

“With this grand opening, we are thrilled to establish a partnership with the Burbank community,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and co-Founder of Fresh Brothers. “With this new location, we are now able to serve residents along with businesses and studios in Burbank, while also advancing our mission to support local neighborhood schools and charitable organizations as Fresh Brothers seeks to do in every community in which we operate.”

Fresh Brothers is located at 4005 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank. Visit FreshBrothers.com for menu information.

CHATSWORTH

Rancho San Antonio open house/car show rescheduled

The Rancho San Antonio Boys Home open house and car show cancelled last Sunday due to weather concerns has been moved to Sunday, July 9th. The annual event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, music, BBQ, raffles, a model car exhibit and product booths.

Visit RanchoSanAntonio.org/events for more information.

LOS ANGELES

Deaths of restaurant founders of Hamburger Hamlet, Lucy’s El Adobe

Two iconic L.A. restaurateurs died last week: Marilyn Lewis, who together with her husband Harry ran the Hamburger Hamlet chain for years, died at 87 (Harry died in 2013), and Lucy Casado, matriarch of Hollywood’s famous Lucy’s El Adobe Café on Melrose Avenue (across from Paramount Studios) died at 91.

Besides Hamlet, the Lewises ran Kate Mantilini restaurant in Beverly Hills (now closed) and Marilyn Lewis went on to become one of the first woman CEOs of a multi-million dollar company as well as designer of her own successful clothing line dressing Marlo Thomas, Dionne Warwick, Eydie Gorme and others.

Lucy Casado began serving Mexican comfort food at El Adobe back in the 1960s and the spot later developed a hip factor attracting celebrities like singers Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne as well as rocker Don Henley and Gov. Jerry Brown.

SANTA MONICA

Toluca Lake’s Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone subject of ‘Live Talks’ event Sunday, May 21

Toluca Lake residents, actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband, actor/director Ben Falcone (author of Dad Is Weird: Lessons in Fatherhood from My Family to Yours) are the subject of a “Live Talks” interview event Sunday, May 21st, 7:30pm, at The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater, New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village located at 3131 Olympic Blvd. in Santa Monica.

For tickets visit EventBrite.com and search: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.