PACIFIC PALISADES

Composer Burt Bacharach turns 89

Legendary pop composer Burt Bacharach turned 89 last Friday, May 12th. Wikipedia states that Bacharach “is an American composer, songwriter, record producer, pianist, and singer who has composed hundreds of popular hit songs…many with lyrics written by Hal David. A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner, Bacharach’s songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists. He is considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music.”

PALM SPRINGS

Suzanne Somers selling desert digs for $14.5 million

A 73-acre property in the Palm Springs “Mesa” neighborhood owned by actress Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel since the late 1970s is on the market for a cool $14.5 million.

For that price the buyer gets a main villa, built in 1925, as well as a couple of guesthouses, including a structure made from rock designed by Albert Frey.

There are eight bedrooms and 10 baths between the various buildings plus a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, multiple waterfalls, ponds and swimming pools, an outdoor dining pavilion, a covered bar and an amphitheater carved from rock walls.

SHERMAN OAKS

Casa Vega and Fatburger closed for roaches

Two Sherman Oaks restaurants were closed earlier this month due to roach infestation. They are Casa Vega at 13301 Ventura Blvd., (currently closed) which received an L.A. County Public Health Department “B” grade and Fatburger at 14402 Ventura Blvd., now back open, which also received a “B.”

STUDIO CITY

Tom MacLear to perform at Vitello’s E Spot Lounge Thursday, May 25

The award winning-singer-songwriter-slide guitarist Tom MacLear will perform his string of Nashville singles from his critically acclaimed run of Nashville session releases since 2010 as well as songs from his new alt-country and New Nashville CD – Gods & Ghosts (throwing in some old works from his days with Rod Stewart, Annie Lennox, Concrete Blonde and more) on Thursday, May 25th, 8pm, at E Spot Lounge, above Vitello’s Italian Restaurant, located at 4349 Tujunga Ave. in Studio City.

Tickets are $10 and available at VitellosRestaurant.com.

SUN VALLEY

Car show at American Legion is Sunday, May 21

On Sunday, May 21st, 9am-2pm, a car show is scheduled at American Legion Post 520 located at 9026 Sunland Blvd. There will be food, raffles and desserts. All proceeds go towards veterans’ programs.

For more information contact Myrna at (818) 504-9322.

TUJUNGA

‘Only the Oaks Remain’ WWII exhibit is Sunday, July 9

Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society in Tujunga will host an exhibit during the month of July that tells the story of the WWII internment of Japanese, Italian and German immigrants at the Tuna Canyon Detention Station located at the site of the former Verdugo Hills Golf Course in Tujunga.

The public is invited to a Grand Opening Celebration and exhibit viewing on Sunday, July 9th, starting at 6pm, at Bolton Hall Museum. Interested parties are asked to RSVP. Contact littlelanders@verizon.net or call (818) 352-3420 for more information or to reserve your seats.

Bolton Hall Museum is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

VAN NUYS

3rd Annual Art Walk is Saturday, May 27

Join Adrin Nazarian (Assemblymember-District 46) as he kicks-off the 3rd Annual Art Walk, supporting the artistic talents of local middle school, high school and Valley artists.

This year they will have the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Off the Wall Graffiti, Cal State Northridge and the Arts Institute of California-Hollywood assisting as they turn the State building into a creative venue for the community.

This event takes place on Saturday, May 27th, 11am-2pm, at the State Building located at

6150 Van Nuys Blvd. in Van Nuys. Plenty of street parking is available. Call (818) 376-4246 for more information.

WOODLAND HILLS

Mustang car show at Warner Center Park Sunday, May 21

Mustang Owners Club of California presents Mustang and Ford Show, Sunday May 21st at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills. Event hours are 8am-4pm. Registration is open 7:30am-9:30am. The registration fee is $40.

Visit MustangOwnersOfCA.org for information or call Debbie Anderson at (661) 295-5255.