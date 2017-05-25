CANOGA PARK

West Valley Boys & Girls Club celebrate teen achievements Friday, May 26

The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley will host a “Teen Awards Night” recognizing the success of their teen program and the on-time grade progression of their 8th Grade members.

The celebration, which will be followed by a Teen Night After Party for middle-school members, honors achievements in all five core areas of study at the Club: education and career exploration; sports and recreation; arts; health and lifestyle; and character and leadership skills.

The event will be held on Friday, May 26th, 6pm, at the Main Clubhouse located at 7245 Remmet Ave. in Canoga Park. The After Party will feature a DJ, games and food will be provided by Taco Bell. This event was made possible through a $10,500 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.

To RSVP or for more information contact Tim Blaylock at (818) 610-1054.

LOS ANGELES

Rocker Chris Cornell funeral Friday, May 26

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell will be buried during a private service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26th. Cornell’s body was transported to Los Angeles last Sunday. He died Wednesday, May 17th after performing at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. His death was ruled as a suicide by hanging. Cornell, 52, was on tour with Soundgarden.

Museum of Ice Cream now open downtown

The Museum of Ice Cream in the Arts District is where “flavors are mysteries, toppings are toys and sprinkles make the world a better place” according to their website. Two ice creams are included with admission. Closed on Tuesdays.

For more information and tickets visit MuseumOfIceCream.com or call 1-888-718.4253.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

ArtWalk event every third Thursday

The free NoHo ArtWalk is a showcase of visual artists, DJs, producers, dancers and vocalists that takes place on third Thursdays every month in the NoHo Pedestrian Plaza off of Lankershim Blvd. at Magnolia Blvd.

The goal of ArtWalk is to stimulate the economy of the NoHo Arts District. The event runs 6pm-10pm with an after-party at Big Wangs sports bar at 5300 Lankershim Blvd. from 9pm-2am.

PASADENA

‘Dynasty’ TV mansion hits market for $28 million

The la.curbed.com website reported this week that the “stunning villa whose lily pond was once used for an infamous catfight scene in the 1980s drama Dynasty has hit the market looking well-preserved and glamorous—just like those ladies on the TV show. The Hollywood Reporter says the residence is listed for $28 million. The estate, known as the Arden Villa…was built in 1913 …The house was designed by Marston and Van Pelt, a Pasadena-based firm that designed a number of lovely mansions in the area.”

The main residence is 13,000 square feet while the property size is three acres, with gardens including 100 trees, a tennis court, a pool and a second residence with its own pool.

SHERMAN OAKS

Congressman Sherman praises success of 405 expansion on 3-year anniversary

Congressman Brad Sherman (Sherman Oaks) who worked with former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and others in securing federal funds for the new northbound lane on the 405 freeway, issued the following statement on the three-year anniversary of the opening of the new lane:

“The success of this project is more evident than ever. With lower gas prices and increased employment, there are now more cars on the road than ever before. If we hadn’t built the lane, travel through the Sepulveda pass would be far worse. A study from last year showed that without the new lane, motorists would spend 6,000 more hours each day creeping through the Sepulveda Pass.”