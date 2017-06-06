BURBANK

GeneRaTion DCD Studio celebrates Grand Opening Wednesday, June 7

Dance! Create! Discover!

After 20 years of teaching together as a family, grandmother “Mrs. R,” granddaughter “Miss Amanda Green” and daughter “Mrs. Richardson” are finally opening their own studio: GeneRaTion DCD. Celebrate with them at their open house as they officially open their doors to the public on Wednesday, June 7th with refreshments 5pm-7pm and a ribbon cutting at 5:30pm.

Their mission is to help you find your passion for the arts, create and teach art to develop your inner artist and even help you discover the joy of learning with your preschooler.

Also join them for their 2nd annual Generation DCD Dancers Showcase: “New Beginnings” on Saturday, June 10th and 11th as they bring together 200 dancers ages 18 months to 70 years young.

Read their full story online at GenerationDCD.com, contact them at (818) 426-4784 or visit them at 1001 W Olive Ave. in Burbank. Classes begin Monday, June 19th.

‘The Golden Age of Silent Comedy’ with live orchestra Satuday, June 10

On Saturday, June 10th at 7:30pm, Famous Players Orchestra will present a program of silent era comedies screened in 35mm with live musical accompaniment. The event will take place at Christ Lutheran Church located at 2400 W Burbank Blvd. in Burbank.

Included on the program will be Why Pick on Me? (1918) starring Harold Lloyd, Pay Day (1922) starring Charles Chaplin, A Pair of Tights (1929) starring Marion Byron, Anita Garvin and Edgar Kennedy and The Show (1922) starring Larry Semon.

The films will be accompanied by a period musical score performed live by The Famous Players Orchestra under the direction of Scott Lasky. Joe Rinaudo will project 35mm film on an original hand-cranked Power’s 1909 Cameragragh Model 6 Motion Picture Machine. The program will be introduced by film historian Stan Taffel.

Doors will open at 6:15pm. Admission is $15. Tickets available at the door or online at FPOrchestra.org/events.

LOS ANGELES

‘Ride For Ronnie’ motorcycle rally raises $40,000

The 3rd Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally and Concert, held on Sunday, May 7th attracted motorcycle enthusiasts and rock music fans alike and raised $40,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio, widow of Ronnie, led the procession of some 200 motorcycle riders for the morning ride from Harley-Davidson of Glendale to Los Encinos Park in Encino. A concert featuring rocker Lita Ford and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke followed.

The Fund (DioCancerFund.org) was formed in memory of hard rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010.

MARINA DEL REY

Free beach festival Saturday, June 10

L.A.’s Marina turns into a pop-up arts district in Marina del Rey on Saturday, June 10th, from noon to 10pm. “ARTsea” is a party on the beach. Admission is free to this community festival with outdoor art galleries, interactive art workshops, a maker’s market, food trucks, a wine and beer garden, watersports, live music and more. The WaterBus, Free Ride, and Beach Shuttle will all be offering free transportation.

Visit ArtSea-mdr.com for the activity lineup, parking details and more.

SAN MARINO

‘Evening Among The Roses’ event Friday, June 9

There will be cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dancing in The Huntington’s Rose Garden (Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens) at the Fourth Annual “An Evening Among the Roses.” This elegant garden party celebrates Pride Month by recognizing the vital contributions that The Huntington’s LGBTQ+ staff, donors, artists and scholars make to our community. Suggested attire is Garden Party Chic.

For more information visit Huntington.org/ amongtheroses or call (626) 405-2100.

SHERMAN OAKS

Former Laker Derek Fisher DUI arrest last Sunday

Former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his vehicle overturned on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, June 4th, according to abc7.com. The post read: “Fisher and his passenger, former Basketball Wives reality star Gloria Govan, were not injured. The crash was reported shortly after 3am on the 101 West near the 405 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 42-year-old former New York Knicks head coach was driving a 2015 Cadillac when the vehicle veered right and onto the paved right shoulder. The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail. The impact caused the Cadillac to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the northbound 101. Fisher, and Govan, 32, were helped out of the vehicle unharmed. Officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking, the CHP said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol without incident.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD

House of Blues demolished

The House of Blues nightclub, which sat on the southeast corner of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive and known for having hosted the likes of Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Aerosmith and Justin Timberlake, was torn down last Thursday. It will be replaced by Sunset Time, a major hotel and residential project. Online comments from locals included: “It (House of Blues) was a pain in the ass while they built it. It was a nightmare while it was open. It’s been heaven since it has been closed” and “The greed and lack of foresight of West Hollywood is disgusting.”