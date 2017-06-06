BURBANK

SpiritWorks Burbank welcomes new minister

Reverend Cliff Rubin has been appointed to serve as senior minister at SpiritWorks – Center for Spiritual Living.

Before becoming senior minister at SpiritWorks, Rev. “Cliff” created and grew an online ministry called YANA Virtual Center for Spiritual Living which reached over 2,000 people a week in over 50 countries. He also served as the Executive Director of the Listening Heart Crisis Center. “I live my life in the knowing that anything is possible and life is a celebration,” said Rev. Cliff.

Rev. Cliff is the author of Cliff’s Notes on the Science of Mind Textbook used in Science of Mind classes and book study groups in more than 50 centers around the world.

SpiritWorks Center for Spiritual Living was founded in 1949 and is located at 260 N Pass Avenue in Burbank. For more information call (818) 848-4158.

Castaway restaurant to close for renovations on Sun. Aug. 6

The Castaway, the locally-famous hilltop restaurant with a fire pit and scenic views, will close down on Sunday, August 6 for two months for renovations. According to published reports, the 54-year-old venue will undergo a $10 million upgrade that may take to up to six months to finish. The last time the 75,000-square-foot facility underwent improvements was in 1993 after a fire.

At press time there is no news as to whether the closure will affect the adjacent banquet facilities.

The Castaway is located at 1250 E Harvard Rd. in Burbank.

GLENDALE

Armenian research organization’s anniversary gala Sat., July 15

The ARPA Institute (Analysis Research & Planning for Armenia) will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a one-day conference and gala banquet dinner on Saturday, July 15 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium. Philanthropist and industrialist Zaven Paul Akian will be the guest of honor.

For 25 years the ARPA Institute has provided means and assistance for scientific development, educational excellence and technological innovations in Armenia since its founding in 1992.

For further information visit ARPAInstitute.org, email info@arpainstitute.org or call (818) 453-0618.

HOLLYWOOD

Hollywood Bowl beefs up security

The permanent use of metal detectors, an expanded gate to enter the venue and other safety and security measures were announced by the Hollywood Bowl last week. “Your safety is our top priority. In addition to already existing measures, this year we have implemented new security features to enhance the safety and overall experience for everyone,” read a Bowl press release. It went on to advise patrons to allow ample time to get to their seats or at least 30 minutes prior to the ticketed time.

LOS ANGELES

Councilmember wants Columbus Day to become ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’

City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (13th District) wants to replace Columbus Day, the second Monday in October (and a paid holiday for city workers) with “Indigenous Peoples Day”—an idea backed by members of the Native American community. The Council’s Rules Committee has endorsed the idea, but now Italian American civic groups are upset. Council President Herb Wesson admitted, “There will be some people that will be unhappy.” If the proposal is approved, Columbus Day would remain a national holiday.

STUDIO CITY

LGBTQ+ Heritage Month film screening Sat. June 24

Join friends, neighbors and film buffs on Saturday, June 24, 3pm, at the Studio City Branch Library for a screening of the 2016 Sundance “Best of NEXT Audience Award” Winner: First Girl I Loved, which has also screened at Outfest and Frameline.

Written and directed by Kerem Sanga, produced by Ross Putman, Dave Hunter and Seth Kaplan, and starring Dylan Gelula and Brianna Hildebrand, the movie tells the story of high school social misfit Anne and what happens when she charmingly hits it off with the beautiful star of the softball team.

Following the film there will be a Q&A with writer/director Kerem Sanga and producer Dave Hunter.

For more information call the branch at (818) 755-7873. Studio City Branch Library is located at 12511 Moorpark St. in Studio City. For ADA accommodations call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

STATEWIDE

California to receive $53 million from Dish Network L.L.C. for illegal telemarketing

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that California was awarded a $53.25 million judgment recently against Dish Network after it engaged in a nationwide campaign of illegal telemarketing and made unwanted calls to thousands of people registered on the Do Not Call registry, many of them California residents.

“As families gather around the dinner table each night, they shouldn’t be bombarded by unwanted telemarketing calls,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Congress established the Do Not Call list to empower consumers and prevent these calls. Dish Network chose to ignore the rules, repeatedly and intentionally violating state and federal telemarketing laws. That type of abuse of Californians guarantees that my team at the Department of Justice will prosecute the wrongdoers.”