BURBANK

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ outdoor screening at Johnny Carson Park Sat., Aug. 19

The City of Burbank Parks & Recreation Department and Warner Bros. Entertainment will present a special outdoor screening of the classic film Singin’ in the Rain on Saturday, August 19 at Johnny Carson Park at 400 S Bob Hope Dr. in Burbank.

Parking opens at 6pm, the event will begin at 6:30pm and the film will start at sundown about 8:15pm. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and low-back chairs for optimal viewing. Food trucks will also be available.

For event information visit BurbankCA.gov/movieinthepark or call (818) 238-5353.

Sardo’s karaoke lounge closes

Sardo’s has sung its last song. The locally famous grill and karaoke bar on Pass Ave. closed last Friday due to dwindling business. “It is with great regret that I need to close Sardo’s,” wrote owner Seymour Satin, 59, on their website. “…financially I cannot go on. Costs are up and business is down. My rent was raised on January 1st and I am paying $10,000 per month plus the cost of labor, product, insurance…I have tried to sell Sardo’s but with the rent so high, no buyers are interested.”

LOS ANGELES

O.J. Simpson museum opens Fri., Aug. 18

A pop-up museum devoted to disgraced football star O.J. Simpson will open at the Coagula Curatorial Gallery in Chinatown from Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to focus on the media craze surrounding his 1995 trial. “Interest in the case has not waned,” museum curator Adam Papagan said. On display will be a collection of bootleg trial T-shirts, board games based on the case, an O.J. library, interactive video displays and sports memorabilia as well as “murderabilia.”

Court rules against financing company for discrimination against women

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has ordered a Los Angeles-based loan company to pay more than $6 million in penalties for using a credit risk analysis that automatically penalized female loan applicants based solely on their gender.

In a case brought by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the court had earlier determined that M & N Financing discriminated against women by using a spreadsheet that automatically added a point to the risk analysis when the borrower was female. M & N would then pay used car dealerships less for cars purchased by women, but would collect payments and interest on the full amount, meaning it would keep more of the money for cars purchased by women.

“M & N made money it wasn’t entitled to because of stereotypical views about women,” said Department Director Kevin Kish. “Discrimination against consumers based on their gender is unfair and wrong, and the court’s order makes clear that it is also bad business.”

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing is the state agency charged with enforcing California’s civil rights laws. Go to DFEH.ca.gov to learn more.

PASADENA

Singer Justin Bieber cancels Rose Bowl date

Toluca Lake resident Justin Bieber has cancelled a Rose Bowl concert scheduled for Saturday, August 5. The 23-year-old heartthrob released a statement last week saying that he is pulling the plug on the remainder of his current “Purpose” world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The superstar is living in a sprawling 10-bedroom Toluca Lake home for a $80,000 a month, according to reports.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Barbara Sinatra dies at 90

Barbara Sinatra, wife of late singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday, July 25 at her Rancho Mirage home after months of declining health. She was 90.

She was married to Frank Sinatra for almost 22 years – longer than any of his previous three marriages. She used her husband’s fundraising clout to build the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center to help abused children. Barbara Sinatra is survived by her only child, Robert Marx (from her first marriage to comedian Zeppo Marx) and one granddaughter.

STATEWIDE

‘California Autonomy’ initiative advances

If proponents have their way California will become its own independent nation apart from the US.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the proponents of a new initiative were recently cleared to begin collecting petition signatures. The official title and summary for the measure is as follows:

CALIFORNIA AUTONOMY FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND STATUTE. Repeals provision in California Constitution stating California is an inseparable part of the United States. Directs Governor, in consultation with those members of Congress who represent California, to negotiate continually greater autonomy from federal government, up to and including agreement establishing California as a fully independent country, provided voters agree to revise the California Constitution. Creates new state commission to research and make recommendations on ways of increasing California’s autonomy and independence. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local government: At least $1.25 million in added state costs per year for an advisory commission on California autonomy and independence. (17-0005.)

The proponents of the measure, Stephen Gonzales, David Marin, Cindy Sheehan, Shankar Singam and Timothy Vollmer, must collect the signatures of 585,407 registered voters in order to qualify it for the ballot. Proponents have 180 days to circulate petitions for the measure. The proponents can be reached at (408) 813-7486 or stevegon3@gmail.com.