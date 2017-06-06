BEL AIR

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ mansion hits the market for $350 million

The mansion used for exterior shots for TV’s Beverly Hillbillies has come on the market for $350 million. The house, also known as the Chartwell Estate, was owned by late TV executive and Univision head Jerry Perenchio. It was built in 1933 by architect Sumner Spaulding and features 25,000 square feet of living space on a 10-acre lot with a 75-foot “cement pond” aka swimming pool.

HOLLYWOOD

Madonna birthday party at Amoeba Wed., Aug. 16

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is recognized as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records.

Are you desperately seeking a dance party? Feeling the need to express yourself? Then head over to Amoeba Records on Wednesday, August 16 at 6pm. DJ Material Boy will be spinning a tribute set and all Madonna music and merchandise is 20 percent off.

Amoeba Records is located at 6400 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. Call (323) 245-6400.

LOS ANGELES

Councilmember Ryu has Olympic concerns

The City Council recently voted to approve the City’s bid to host the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Summer Games. But Toluca Lake’s representative, David Ryu (District 4), has concerns. “The 2028 Olympic Games could be an amazing opportunity for our City, but we have three loose ends that need to be tied up: a reviewed new budget, renegotiated venue agreements, and an updated financial guarantee from the State. If any of these do not come through, I will push for our City to end this agreement. This contract must be executed in the best interests of our taxpayers,” he said.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Free outdoor summer movies Sat., Aug. 19 and 26

The 2017 Free Outdoor Summer Movie Series in North Hollywood presents family films on Saturday nights. Moana screens on August 19 at Valley Plaza Park located at 12240 Archwood St., and The Jungle Book on August 26 at Victory-Vineland Recreation Center located at 11117 Victory Blvd. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided.

Presented by Councilman Paul Krekorian, the North Hollywood Neighborhood Councils, NoHoArtsDistrict.com and IFFNoHo.

PANORAMA CITY

Meet your representatives on Government Day Sat., Aug. 19

Meet face-to-face with representatives from more than 30 federal, state, county and city agencies at the Panorama Mall for the 37th Annual Government Day, Saturday, August 19, 10am to 1pm. Representatives from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Social Security Administration, Covered California and Department of Motor Vehicles will attend.

Panorama Mall is located at 8401 Van Nuys Blvd. in Panorama City. Call the office of Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian at (818) 376-4246 for information.

PORTER RANCH

Free vision screenings at community expos Thurs. Aug. 17, Sat. Aug. 26

Northridge Lions Club in partnership with Tzu-Chi Foundation is offering free vision screenings this month at the Porter Valley YMCA’s Senior Expo Thursday, August 17 at 11336 Corbin Ave. in Porter Ranch, and the India Independence Day Festival Saturday, August 26 at Chatsworth High School located at 10027 Lurline Ave. in Chatsworth.

The screenings are free to the public and for those with financial need, Lions will arrange for free treatment through their eye clinic at MEND in Pacoima or through Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation of Southern California.

For more information contact David D. Arnold at (213) 763-7292 or email at cbedda@yahoo.com.

TUJUNGA

Tuskegee Airman to speak at Bolton Hall Sat., Sept. 9

Lt. Colonel Robert Friend, a WWII Tuskegee Airman, will speak at Bolton Hall Museum on Saturday, September 9 at 1pm. Friend served with the 332nd Fighter Group flying numerous missions during the war and is one of just 17 remaining Tuskegee Airmen. The 332nd Fighter group was formed from flyers who entered a special WWII program in Tuskegee, Alabama for military flight training for non-whites. The event is free.

Bolton Hall Museum is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. Call (818) 352-3420 for more information. LittleLandersHistoricalSociety.org

STATEWIDE

Back to school preparations include vaccinating children

With students preparing to head back to school, the California Department of Public Health urges parents and guardians to check the vaccine record of their children. Many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, can easily spread in child care and school settings.

“By getting children all of the vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parents can protect their children from serious diseases,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “If you haven’t done so already, check with your child’s doctor to find out what vaccines your child needs before going back to school.”

Visit CDPH.ca.gov for more information on immunizations for school children in California.