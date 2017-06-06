BEVERLY HILLS

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins perform at the Saban Fri., Sept. 1

Singer-songwriters Stephen Stills and Judy Collins have a new album and tour that mark their 50 years of friendship. Stills & Collins, their first album together, is out September 22. The tour, which includes three months of dates, plays Beverly Hills on Friday, September 1 at the Saban Theatre. Visit WhereMusicMeetstheSoul.com for more.

HOLLYWOOD

Two comedy greats left us last week

Two legends in the comedy field died last weekend — Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis. Gregory was a groundbreaking satirist who championed civil rights causes. He was 84 and died of heart failure last Saturday in Washington. Lewis was an icon of slapstick whose classic films include The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy. He died in Las Vegas on Sunday morning of natural causes at 91.

LOS ANGELES

New art show is a ‘group love/hate letter to LA’ highlights L.A. stereotypes

“Drinkin’ Smokin’ & West Coastin’ — A Group Love/Hate Letter to L.A.” opened last Saturday in downtown L.A. — a production of Think Tank Gallery and sponsored by sneaker brand Vans and Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The show runs through September 23.

Cali born and raised Lead Curator, Jacob Patterson, has focused “Drinkin’” around the musical aesthetic that informed his taste in the arts: nostalgic West Coast hip-hop. If you could hang the sounds of Angelino favorite 93.5 KDAY on gallery walls, this would be the show. The aesthetic period of influence on the show is one that both locals and visitors will recall, tapping an era rife with turmoil and creativity.

Creators in the show have been tasked with capturing their take on L.A. “from the ’84 Olympics to the Kings/Lakers rivalry of the early aughts.” Incredible sporting moments create but one chapter of inspiration from the period; art fans will revisit the riots whose 25th anniversary just passed, a particularly famous police chase, and many other memories both good and bad.

Production Designer Danny Heidner and Art Director Dino Nama have captured the archetypal LA stereotype – traffic – in every layer of the show. They use creative signage, travel brochure art catalogs, and a police chase racetrack by Ash Santos to bring crowds down a memory lane planned with traffic jams in mind. Other installations include a Lagunitas Beer x El Silencio Mezcal dive bar designed to look like it crashed into a DMV (complete with racing games), Korean-American artist Ray Young Chu’s satirical 1992 Ktown liquor store “Ray-Mart,” Van’s surreal cloud of telephone wires with hanging custom sneakers, and a full Diner serving Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to provide something for every guest that’s ever romanticized a part of L.A. history.

Free Gallery Hours 11am-5pm, Thursday – Sunday through September 23. Visit DrinkinSmokinWestCoastin.com for nightly events and more info.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Free make your own ‘flower-fold book’ event Sat., Aug. 26

Also called an exploding book due to its jutting geometric structure, the flower-fold book opens into a dynamic and magical art piece. Inspired by artists who embrace geometry from Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s collection. Part of Summer Nights with LACMA at NoHo Plaza. On Saturday, August 26 from 6pm – 9pm. The event is free and there will also be a live DJ set. NoHo Plaza (the green alley) located between 5223–5225 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood.

Call (323) 857-6508 or palvarez@lacma.org for info.

SHERMAN OAKS

Robert Yancy, only child of Natalie Cole and grandson of crooner Nat King Cole, dies at 39

Robert Yancy was found dead August 14 at his home in Sherman Oaks. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said that his death was due to natural causes but the official cause must await an autopsy. His mother, singer Natalie Cole, died 18 months ago at age 65 on December 31, 2015, of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which led to heart failure. Yancy’s father, Marvin, the first of Cole’s three husbands, died of a heart attack at age 34 in 1985, when Yancy was 7. His grandfather, singer Nat King Cole, died of cancer in 1965, at age 45.

STATEWIDE

This week, on Monday, August 21, the California Legislature reconvened in Sacramento after a month-long summer recess. Thanks to the hard work of community leaders, organizations, and advocates, many pro-immigrant bills are advancing through the legislative process in their second house, and negotiations with the Brown administration continue on many of the California Immigrant Policy Center’s (CIPC’s) 2017 priorities.

Stay tuned for legislative updates and action alerts, as we make a final push to fight the web of entanglement between local law enforcement and ICE, while also enhancing privacy protections in our state databases to protect state residents from Trump’s aggressive enforcement actions.