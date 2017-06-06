BURBANK

Upswing in pickup truck tailgate thefts

The Burbank Police Department reports an increase in thefts of tailgates from pickup trucks. Most affected were Toyota trucks model years 2011 to 2014.

Tailgates without a locking mechanism are easily removed and can cost up to $3,000 to replace. The majority of tailgates are not marked or labeled with identification numbers, making it difficult to identify and return them, if recovered.

Burbank Police offer the following tips to help prevent and deter thefts:

Permanently etch your tailgate with your driver license number, vehicle license plate number, and/or vehicle identification number.

If your tailgate is not equipped with a lock, attach a hose clamp or after-market lock around the pivot point of the tailgate.

When home, park your truck behind a gate or inside of a garage. If you live in an apartment complex, use a secure parking garage, if available.

Whenever possible, park your truck in a position that prevents someone from opening the tailgate, like against a gate or a wall.

Consider installing motion-sensing lights or video cameras covering the area where you park to help the police identify suspects involved in criminal activity.

The Burbank Police Department reminds you to always report suspicious activity on their non-emergency, 24-hour number, at (818) 238-3000.

EAST LOS ANGELES

Mexican Independence Day Parade is Sun., Sept. 10

The nation’s largest and oldest Latino parade takes place in East Los Angeles this weekend. The 70th annual East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade begins at Mednik Avenue and rolls down Cesar Chavez Avenue through the heart of East L.A., and then runs all the way to Gage Avenue. This year’s grand marshal is producer, singer and actor Fernando Allende. The festival will feature food and entertainment.

This event takes place on Sunday, September 10 with the Parade 10am-1pm and the Festival 11am-5pm.

GLENDALE

2nd annual Open Arts/Music Festival is Sat., Sept. 16

The Open Arts & Music Festival is a free, all day community event on Saturday, September 16, from 2pm to 10pm in the heart of Downtown Glendale on Brand Blvd. In addition to live musical performances, this year’s fest features a Dome Garden art installation, independent craft beer, featured businesses, free activities for children and an expanded Arts Market.

Visit GlendaleArts.org for more information.

LOS ANGELES

Local officials host free Runyon Canyon hike Sat., Sept. 9

State Senator Ben Allen, Councilmember David Ryu and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian will lead a free community hike in Runyon Canyon Park on Saturday, September 9, 10:30am-1pm. The officials will be available to discuss legislative issues and refreshments will be provided.

Runyon Canyon Park is located at 2000 N. Fuller Ave. in Los Angeles.

Wilacre Park to close temporarily

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has announced plans to upgrade several components of Wilacre Park’s infrastructure throughout the fall of 2017. To do so, MRCA will temporarily close the park from through January 5, 2018. The park’s trails will be closed to the public during this period to allow crews the opportunity to safely complete improvements to restrooms and increase access to parking and recreational facilities for guests with limited mobility.

“With park goers’ needs in mind, we’re excited to announce upcoming improvements to Wilacre Park that will provide everyone with a more comfortable and easily accessible park experience,” said Ana Straabe, Chief of Park Development. “We recognize and understand that the temporary closure will cause some disruption, and are actively working to reduce any inconvenience while providing park users with alternative options for outdoor experiences during the closure period.”

Further details about the park’s closure and planned improvements can be found at WilacrePark.com.

PASADENA

‘Pasadena in the Movies Bus Tour’ Sat., Sept. 9

Pasadena buildings and cityscapes have been used in hundreds of commercials, TV shows, and films as varied as Father of the Bride, Batman, Chinatown and even Gone with the Wind. See Pasadena’s starring role on a bus tour of film locations on Saturday, September 9, 9am-12:30p.m. “Pasadena in the Movies” short clips will be shown at 9am followed by the tour at 9:30am.

For more information call (626) 441-6333.

SANTA CLARITA

5 Freeway gets a remake

Caltrans has started work on improving about 16 miles of the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley. The area affected is about a mile south of the 14 Freeway to about two miles north of Lake Hughes Rd. The work is happening mainly at night with at least one or two lanes open. The $171 million project should be completed in mid-2019.