TOLUCA LAKE

‘Toluca Lake’ license plate frames for sale

The Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce reminds you that Toluca Lake license plate frames are available for purchase from the following people/locations:

Paulanna Cuccinello, Pergolina, 10139 Riverside Dr.

John Molin, Ramsey-Shilling, 10205 Riverside Dr.

Laurie Bliss, à la Mutt, 10214 Riverside Dr.

Toluca Lake license plate frames make a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift or stocking stuffer. A set of two frames is $20.

BURBANK

Actor Alan Thicke suffers heart attack at ice skating rink; dies

Growing Pains actor Alan Thicke, 69, suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his son Carter at a Burbank ice skating rink last Wednesday, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to Providence St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead. TV’s Growing Pains ran from 1985 until 1992. Thicke played lovable father Dr. Jason Seaver on the popular show. He is survived by wife Tanya, sons Brennan, Carter and Grammy-nominated singer Robin Thicke.

In other celebrity news, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died of heart failure at 99 last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Decorate a Rose Parade float

Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. needs volunteers to help. decorate the city’s Rose Parade float. Learn how to paint, apply organic products, dried flowers and more.

The float site is located at 123 W Olive Ave. in Burbank. Volunteers are welcome 10am-10pm, December 26th through January 1st. Teens may earn service learning hours. Park in the Metro Link lot and walk to the gate to get to the float barn.

Download the insurance waiver from BurbankRoseFloat.com to bring when you come, wearing clothing you might wear for painting and closed-toe shoes for protection.

Call (818) 840-0060 for more information.

2016 holiday Decorating Contest winners

The Burbank Civic Pride Committee has selected the winners from this year’s entrants in the City’s 34th annual holiday Decorating Contest.

First place in the Residential category goes to Ed Pape at 1142 N Catalina St.

The top spot in the Commercial category goes to the Color Lounge at 113 N Naomi St.

Winner of the Youth category goes to George Wyatt at 841 N. Frederic St.

The City Council, along with the Burbank Civic Pride Committee will recognize the winners of the 34th Annual Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest during the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

For further information, contact the City of Burbank Public Information Office at (818) 238-5840.

LOS ANGELES

L.A. Mission seeks holiday donations/volunteers

For over 70 years, the Los Angeles Mission has worked serving the homeless population living on the streets of Skid Row. Celebrities are known to frequent Mission events including the serving of over 3,000 Christmas dinners. Call (213) 629-1227 for information about volunteering or to make a donation.

You can also make an online donation at LosAngelesMission.org.

PASADENA

‘A Cinderella Christmas’ lights up Playhouse

The Pasadena Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto presents A Cinderella Christmas, starring Disney Channel’s Lauren Taylor as Cinderella, “Glee’s” Alex Newell as The Fairy Godperson, and Morgan Fairchild as The Wicked Stepmother.

The timeless tale of Cinderella is set to modern music with audience interaction (booing the Stepsisters, cheering for Cinderella). The show features dancing, a comical twist, magic and real live ponies right before your very eyes.

A Cinderella Christmas plays now through January 8, 2017 at The Pasadena Playhouse. The Pasadena Playhouse is located at 39 S El Molino Ave. in Pasadena. Tickets for A Cinderella Christmas range from $25-$125. Tickets are required for admission by everyone with the exception of children under the age of two who can attend the show without a ticket if they sit on a parent or guardian’s lap throughout the performance.

Tickets are available by calling The Pasadena Playhouse at (626) 356-7529 and online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

STATEWIDE

Holiday travelers reminded to take precautions to prevent Zika

California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith recently reminded holiday travelers to protect themselves from mosquito bites when traveling to areas with known transmission of Zika virus, including Mexico.

“Pregnant women and couples considering pregnancy need to be particularly cautious because Zika virus can cause severe birth defects,” said Dr. Smith. “Pregnant women are urged to avoid travel to areas with known Zika transmission if at all possible.”

Many areas of Mexico continue to experience transmission of the virus, particularly popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Ixtapa and Mazatlan. The states of Baja California Sur, where Cabo San Lucas is located, and Sonora, which borders Arizona, have recently reported local Zika transmission.