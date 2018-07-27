2 for the price of 1 tickets for both or either shows: ‘Catskills’ and ‘Doo-Wop’

A very special summer sale at El Portal Theatre in NoHo, good until Fri., Aug. 3

Presented by Ron Kurtz and 3,000 Miles Off Broadway

The Catskills were “East Coast Las Vegas” without the gambling back in the day. Those days come back to life with a variety show like no other.

From comedy to Dirty Dancing, you will have the “Time of Your Life” with A Night in the Catskills! Performances are Saturday, September 29 at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, September 30 at 2pm.

The Catskills, referred to as the “Mountains” or the “Borscht Belt” was the place to be in the hot summer months of the ‘50s and ‘60s. It was an escape from the big city and is where a great many of the comedians that became major stars began their careers.

‘A Night in the Catskills’ is filled with variety, comics, music and just all-around fun…

A Night in the Catskills brings back the variety entertainment that would be playing the Catskills today – if the big resorts were still in operation in Liberty, New York. A Night in the Catskills is filled with variety, comics, music and just all-around fun, with surprises and performances that will tickle the audience as only a variety show from the Borscht Belt can.

The host of the show is Herschel Fox who is a cantor and stand-up comic. Additional entertainers include comedian Scott Wood, Dee Dee Hanson as Joan Rivers, Broadway singer Jill Burke, comedy magician Pete McLeod, puppeteer Kevin Carlson, violinist David Klingenberg, singer Scott Drier and Nick Young & The Rhythmatic Tap Company Dancers.

‘Rock, Rhythm and Doo-Wop’ Saturday, October 13 at 3pm and 8pm

Hear the songs you will never forget: “Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy,” “Earth Angel” and “Little Darlin.’” The evening features Leon Hughes, Cannibal and the Headhunters and special guests.

Regular ticket prices $40 and $55 with special onstage seating for a select few. 2-for-1 tickets only $25 and $20. For tickets and information call (818) 508-4200 or online at ElPortalTheatre.com. 2-for-1 offer ends Friday, August 3. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.