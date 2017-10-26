A resounding final weekend for Hollywood Piano’s 2nd Annual PianoFest

Grand Finale 7:30pm, Mon., Oct. 30 at Burbank location

Hollywood Piano is bringing its 2nd Annual PianoFest to a wonderful conclusion. To introduce Mason & Hamlin pianos to rising musical stars, Hollywood Piano once again sponsored a series of exclusive concerts, featuring local and visiting musicians, all playing Mason & Hamlin pianos.

PianoFest’s final weekend will be rich with eclectic styles of piano music, featuring the best made and best played Mason & Hamlin pianos.

Starting out the weekend, renowned jazz pianist and composer, Cecil Ramirez appears at the Burbank (Thursday, October 26) and Pasadena (Friday, October 27) locations at 7:30pm each night. Ramirez has been the preferred headliner for many jazz venues in Sacramento, wine country and Catalina Island for many years.

Award winning pianist/composer Fiona Joy follows on Saturday, October 28 performing at the Burbank location at 7pm. Joy is known internationally for her compositions at the forefront of the Contemporary New Age piano movement. She has received multiple awards for her numerous solo and ensemble albums.

Then “the multi-faceted pianist,” Bryan Pezzone performs in Burbank on Sunday, October 29 at 7pm. Pezzone has been known for his virtuoso performances of classical, contemporary and improvisational music on recordings, soundtracks, on stage and with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra since 1987.

The PianoFest 2017 Finale will be Monday, October 30, 7:30pm, at the Burbank Hollywood Piano location. Many of the performing artists from the six week festival will return to play, answer questions and help you select a fine piano. There will be food and special guests. And it will be the final chance for attendees to secure a Mason & Hamlin “PianoFest 2017” factory rebate.

In 2015, Hollywood Piano was the number one U.S. dealer for Mason & Hamlin pianos. During the six week PianoFest, Mason & Hamlin pianos will be sold with factory authorized discounts, plus instant factory rebate checks.

Hollywood Piano President and CEO Glen Treibitz said, “The factory has authorized a lump sum six-figure amount to our company to use as we see fit to reduce the discounted prices even further, to help our customers obtain these heirloom instruments and thereby help spread the word about Mason & Hamlin.”

Hollywood Piano’s website discusses the origin of Mason & Hamlin pianos and how they were developed in 1854 in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 160 years later, they are still meticulously h

andbuilt there from Hard Rock Maple wood rims and with carbon-fiber actions that will last over 100 years. A claim no other piano can make.

All PianoFest events are followed by a free party with refreshments, a meet and greet, free gifts and a commemorative PianoFest 2017 tote bag.

To attend any event RSVP at (818) 954-8500. Also visit HollywoodPiano.com. Hollywood Piano is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank and 2084 E Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena.

74 total views, 13 views today