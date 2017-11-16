Add life to your years and years to your life at The Guardian of Health Toluca Lake

With all the endless talk about healthcare, does anyone really act on any of it? How can you really take control of your own health? Is that even possible?

The Guardian of Health is a new wellness clinic in Toluca Lake that believes it is possible. Dr. Mark Hay, the clinic founder, is an internationally recognized expert in wellness and weight loss. He says, “This is a one-of-a-kind holistic clinic of bio-individual and genetic wellness. We educate and empower you with the best knowledge of self-healing and assist you to become your own guardian of health.”

Drawing on traditions of ancient medicine and civilizations, confirmed by current scientific research, The Guardian of Health helps individuals struggling with: pain, allergies, inflammation, weight, cardio-vascular issues, fatigue, aging and more. “We only use what actually works, and combine them under one roof,” Dr. Hay says.

The Guardian of Health uses innovative genetic tests, blood-type and body-type testing to determine each client’s unique needs.

After establishing a baseline of deficiencies, Dr. Mark’s team customizes a deeply personalized path for every client to achieve and regulate their optimal health. “This is the real insurance for your health,” says Dr. Hay.

Dr. Hay’s staff uses natural and organic supplements, specific to the client’s blood type and genetics to unblock and enhance the body’s natural healing energies. Dr. Hay says the body naturally metabolizes organic, food-sourced vitamins. Chemical and artificial vitamins are not so easily absorbed.

Implementing your customized plan detoxifies and rebalances your body, in combination with therapies including their infrared jade sauna, salt room therapy, colonics and traditional Chinese and Japanese therapies.

The staff is a great resource for you to learn how to take care of your body and maintain your health for life. They create a detailed and individualized book of exercise and diet recommendations, including easy meal ideas and tips.

“Every diet works. But each diet works for approximately 30 percent of the population,” he explains. It’s easier to apply the correct diet than to conform oneself to the wrong diet. As ancient Roman philosopher Titus Lucretius Carus recognized over two thousand years ago, “One man’s food is another man’s poison.” That’s why The Guardian of Health finds out which food works for you as medicine, and which food as poison. “Let your food be your medicine…” are the famous words by Hippocrates, father of medicine. Let The Guardian of Health tailor your diet to suit your own needs and genetic specifications so your food can be your medicine.

Dr. Mark Hay adds, “There is more misinformation about nutrition and food than ever before. But here we are to guide you through the labyrinth of dietary misconceptions so you can become the main guardian of your own health.”

The Guardian of Health is hosting an Open House on December 14th from 12pm to 8pm! Join us all day for tours of the clinic, meeting with Dr. Mark Hay and the practitioners, a chance to win various wellness packages, delicious healthy refreshments and a ribbon cutting in the evening hosted by the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce!

For information on the clinic and pending open house, go to: TheGuardianOfHealth.com or call: 818-308-6763. The Guardian of Health is located at 4444 Lankershim Blvd. Ste. #204 in Toluca Lake, CA 91602.

