Aldik Home is your unique ‘Home for the Holidays’

It’s a glorious one-stop decorating shop right here in the Valley with stunning silk flowers, holiday lights & Christmas trees

By one of Santa’s Elves

Trust us when we say that there’s no place like Aldik Home and if you haven’t heard of it yet, then boy are you in for a treat!

Hands down, this is the most stunning Christmas display in the country, complete with more than 50 fully-decorated trees, a tunnel made up of nearly 50,000 LED lights, a full-size Gingerbread house and thousands of gorgeous ornaments. Best described as Disneyland for Christmas décor, every visit to Aldik Home is an unforgettable experience.

…Disneyland for Christmas décor, every visit to Aldik Home is an unforgettable experience.

Stroll through the enchanted forest of decorated pines and spruces, pluck your favorite ornaments right off the trees, and make your way into the warm glow of Aldik Home’s Light Room—home to the most unique light strings you’re sure to find. Whether it’s the retro coolness of the Neon LED Rope lights, the waterfall effect of the LED Cascade lights, or the sheer luminosity of 2,000 twinkling lights on the 148-foot Compact LED strand, there’s something for everyone in the Light Room.

The foundation of Aldik Home’s gorgeous displays is always the stunning artificial Christmas trees—the best in the country. With stronger branches, more realistic styles, and the Brilliant lighting system that extends a light out to each prominent tip, Aldik Home’s line of Neuman Trees is magnitudes better than anything you’ll find online.

Lucky for us locals, it’s just a short drive to browse through the expansive tree lot boasting more than 50 of these beauties. Don’t be one of those people who gamble on an online photo and lives to regret it when it’s so easy to fall in love with a better quality tree in person.

Incredibly immersive displays and unique ornaments and holiday décor is why a visit to Aldik Home has been a Christmas tradition for customers, celebrities, and holiday decorating enthusiasts for more than 60 years. Discover a winter wonderland in your own backyard.

There’s no place like Aldik Home online at AldikHome.com or in person at 7651 Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys.