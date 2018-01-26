Celebrate the Valentine’s month of February with ‘3 Faces of the King,’ ‘Bee Gees Gold’ and ‘ABBA MANIA’

3,000 Miles Off Broadway lets you enjoy rock concerts in the comfort of the historic El Portal Theatre

If you are used to standing for hours at a rock concert or fighting for a good view or showing up early and waiting in line in hopes that you will get a seat, and you are now a Baby Boomer, a Gen Xer, or even a Millennial, then you deserve much more comfort and luxury at a fair price with no hidden costs.

El Portal has a happy and unique solution to suit your every requirement. Now you can have a reserved seat – with no fuss or muss – and enjoy a beverage and snack in your own seat while you rock out with a 300-plus audience that appreciates great music and remembers the good ole days with spectacular talent like Elvis, the Bee Gees and ABBA all in one month (February) to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

At El Portal there are no hidden food or drink minimums, and every seat has a fantastic view of the performers onstage. You will never have to crane your head around that tall guy in front of you because of the movie theatre-style rake to the seating. And El Portal’s custom “pro-audiophile” sound system ensures that you will hear and feel every beat and every note in crisp, punchy, powerful audio that doesn’t distort.

Sat., Feb. 17

Celebrate the music of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, with “3 Faces of The King”—an amazing recreation of the three phases of his career. Cody Ray Slaughter brings the young energy of Elvis in the ‘50s and the sexy swagger of the ‘68 Comeback Special. The one and only Shawn Klush, who brilliantly played the role of Elvis in HBO’s series Vinyl, recreates Elvis in The Concert Years.

Sat., Feb. 24

Featuring the meticulous vocals of John Acosta (Barry), Daryl Borges (Robin) and Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the Brothers Gibb, this sensational production will have you shouting, “Wow, I’ve just seen and heard the Bee Gees live!” Backed by a top-notch rhythm section, “Bee Gees Gold,” the tribute recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees from the ‘60s through their late ‘70s prime, spotlighting the unique falsettos that made them legends.

Performing such early hits as “Massachusetts” and “I Started A Joke,” to the later disco classics, “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Tragedy” and more.

“Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute” is the ultimate salute/experience of seeing the Bee Gees in their prime.

Sun., Feb. 25

Get ready for the return of those crazy Swedes with ABBA MANIA. This fun, high energy group plays all of your favorite disco hits that are in the movie Mamma Mia! and many more. Songs include “Take a Chance on Me,” “Super Trooper,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.” The guys are fun and funny, the girls are beautiful and sound fantastic. Don’t miss this ABBAsolutely fabulous show!

The amazing talent performs these songs with a clever wink and a smile, while never detracting from the authenticity of the original group, ABBA. Their songs are timeless and will last forever.

Call for tickets at (818) 508-4200 and use the code TOLUCAN for $10 discount to any of these shows. El Portal Theatre is located in the heart of North Hollywood at 5269 Lankershim Blvd.

43 total views, 0 views today