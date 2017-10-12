Cinema Secrets is your one-stop Halloween shop

By Clint Lohr

During the Halloween season, things are hopping at Cinema Secrets in Toluca Lake.

“Entertainment industry clients and others book appointments to be made up for Halloween day, as well as the following weekend for all the parties they typically attend,” says Jon Stein, Brand Manager and grandson of company founder Maurice Stein. “We’ll have artists here from 6am to 8pm, and we will be going nonstop. This has always been an extremely popular service we provide for our customers, and the feedback is always great. We have many repeat clients who return to us each year to bring their Halloween to life.”

With the release of the latest It film, based on Stephen King’s novel, Stein says there have been requests for scary clown makeup and accessories. “It’s still early in the season, but we’re already seeing a lot of demand for It-inspired makeup. We have a wide assortment of costumes, wigs, accessories and more!”

At their Toluca Lake location, Cinema Secrets offers events to customers such as beauty parties demonstrating the latest cosmetic trends and parties demonstrating special effects makeup.

In business for more than 30 years, Cinema Secrets’ website boasts of “being your secret weapon” to an aspiring star, or women going for their next promotion, early morning call times, going on the catwalk as a model, on the film or TV set, the Red Carpet during a Hollywood event, or for partying on Sunset Boulevard.”

Maurice Stein, founder and makeup artist to the stars, has been accredited in over 200 films, numerous television shows and over 4000 commercials. The makeup and accessories at Cinema Secrets were developed to meet entertainment industry needs.

“Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics is our in-house brand,” Jon Stein explained, “featuring a wide range of foundations which remain popular in the entertainment industry. A lot of repeat makeup artist clientele come in to shop our brand, particularly our Makeup Brush Cleaner, which is an industry favorite, sold nationwide through Sephora.”

The company also offers a membership program where members get 30 percent off all products. Stein says employees within the entertainment industry get a year-round discount for cosmetics, skin care and hair care products. “We are first and foremost makeup specialists, and have everything you need to transform yourself with special effects makeup and prosthetics. Furthermore, we pride ourselves on having an educated staff who can help guide customers through what products to use, and more importantly, how to use them.”

Besides the U.S., Cinema Secrets cosmetics are distributed in Canada, London, Australia, Russia, Mexico, Turkey and Dubai.

Cinema Secrets is located at 4400 Riverside Dr. Suite 110, in Toluca Lake. For further information visit CinemaSecrets.com or call (818) 846-0579.

