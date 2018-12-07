Santoro Real Estate Group’s ‘Make It a Grand Holiday’ drawing offers four chances to win!

They also encourage readers to donate to their Warm Coat Drive

By Gigi Santoro, Santoro

and Sons Real Estate Group

‘Tis the season…holiday stress is a killer! It is the number one reason we lose sight of what the holidays really should be: fun, joyful and a little bit magical. We want to help you keep the joy in your holiday this year and are excited to announce we are bringing back our Make It a Grand Holiday drawing with a twist! Instead of one big prize, we are offering four chances to win.

Gigi Santoro wishes you and your family the most joyous of holiday seasons and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

From now until Tuesday, December 18 please go to our website SantoroAndSons.com and enter to win one of four Amazon gift cards valued at $250! We are going to draw for winners twice – two on Thursday, December 13 and a second drawing for two more gift cards on Thursday, December 20. Our drawings will be live on Facebook! We wish you all good luck in our Make It a Grand Holiday drawing! Hurry and enter – we can’t wait to announce the winners! If you have any questions call Gigi Santoro at (818) 237-5687.

Give the gift of warmth

Please consider donating to our Warm Coat Drive this season as well. We have not had our usual participation this year and with this cold snap, so many families are in need of a coat. We partner with the Salvation Army and The Union Rescue Mission. Through their incredible network our donated coats get directly to those in need. Please bring your coats, sweaters and scarves to our office at 2800 W Burbank Blvd. in Burbank, between the hours of 9am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, or noon to 3pm on the weekend. We have donated over 3,000 coats since we started this and every single coat has meant a more comfortable winter for someone. We are collecting coats until December 18.

I take being in real estate—and helping families navigate one of the single most important financial transactions they will make— very seriously. Our mission statement says it best: “We Live Where You Live, Work Where You Work, Our Community is Your Community.” My team and I want to be your trusted Realtor for life. Ask any of our clients; we remain in touch, and always have a good referral if something needs fixing or sprucing up. We are always glad to hear from them!

Please sign up for our free Plan Carefully book to help you make the best and most informed decisions when getting ready to list your home.

Thank you for making us one of the fastest growing Realtors in our area. I wish you and your family the most joyous of holiday seasons and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

Gigi Santoro, Santoro And Sons Real Estate Group, backed by the world class Coldwell Banker Brokerage with our proprietary CB Exchange marketing software that helps sell properties for top dollar, can be reached at (818) 237-5687 or by email: Gigi@SantoroAndSons.com

DRE: 01873900