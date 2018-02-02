Bring out your inner glow at award-winning Advanced Dermatology Center in Burbank

By Laura Voeth

The practice of dermatology can relate to medical, surgical or cosmetic aspects. And it’s not just about skin, but hair and nails as well. When looking for a dermatologist, you want one with experience, a great word of mouth reputation, and a skilled team. You want Advanced Dermatology Center in Burbank, winner of several prestigious awards and honors.

The Center has a new director, one of its fine doctors, Amir Larian, MD. The three Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. Larian, Dr. Lisa Benest and Dr. Yuval Bibi still practice there, along with three cosmetic nurses, a licensed aesthetician and a physician’s assistant who specializes in cosmetic and medical dermatology.

There are treatments designed for men, teens and mothers-to-be.

The director of cosmetics, Dennie Tabor, has over 20 years of experience. The office staff is friendly and the waiting room is comfortable. Patients have reported very little wait time, indicative of efficient service. Treatment, including medical and most surgeries, are performed in-house.

For cosmetic procedures, the list is staggering. We’ve all heard of Botox and fillers, but another injectable is Kybella, which helps to contour a sagging chin. CoolSculpting uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells anywhere on the body. (CoolMini is also used for that double chin.) No surgery, no down time! PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) uses the patient’s own plasma to reverse signs of aging or for hair restoration. Lasers are popular for hair removal, acne treatment, skin tightening and removal of age or brown spots. Facials, including HyrdraFacials and Oxygen Facials are also available at the Center—luxurious, rejuvenating facials or chemical peels, which can range from gentle “brighteners” to deeper medical peels to repair damaged skin through exfoliation. There are treatments specifically designed for men, teens and mothers-to-be. Homeopathic services are also available, under the expert care of Dr. Benest.

Dr. Larian is a California native who always wished to be a doctor. He opted for dermatology for several reasons: as a visual person, he likes to see conditions, and when treated, see the results. As noted, dermatology spans many areas. Dr. Larian enjoys that there is continuity of care in this profession. He believes that it is imperative that doctors educate their patients about skin care and some of the dangers of sun damage. For example, did you know that tanning beds raise the risk of melanoma—the deadliest form of skin cancer—by up to 75 percent?

Advanced Dermatology Center employs the newest and most advanced technologies. The doctors are often called upon to fix mistakes made by other doctors. It is their policy that facial enhancements should be subtle, leaving the patient looking refreshed and natural. Your friends should say “Wow, you look great!” not “What did you do to yourself?”

Saturday appointments are available. Most PPOs are accepted. Advanced Dermatology Center is the recipient of Patient’s Choice, Burbank’s Best and Pasadena’s Top Doctors Awards. Visit AdvancedDermCenter.com or call (818) 729-9149. Advanced Dermatology Center is located at 1624 W Olive Ave., Suite B, in Burbank.

48 total views, 0 views today