Burbank’s Media City Animal Hospital offers peace of mind for you and your pet

Opened in 2004 by veterinarians Isabel Chan and Melissa Fogel (pictured), Media City Animal Hospital has been voted "Best in Burbank" five times by the Burbank Leader.

When our beloved pets are under the weather, we want to be sure they get the best care possible. In the Burbank area, Media City Animal Hospital is the logical choice. Opened in 2004 by veterinarians Melissa Fogel and Isabel Chan, this facility has been voted “Best in Burbank” five times by the Burbank Leader, and in 2012 the L.A. Times declared the hospital “Best in Southern California.” That’s impressive.

Many of the nine veterinarians on staff have been with Media City for several years, but manager Katie Taylor is excited to introduce their newest addition, Dr. Sabrina Castro. Although a Southern California native, Dr. Castro graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in London, England in 2015. She previously practiced with Banfield Pet Hospital in Pasadena, and Vetted Pet Care in Los Angeles.

Dr. Castro will be working during the extended evening hours, Monday through Friday until 10pm, a major plus since there is no time frame for pet emergencies. On her off time, she keeps in shape with yoga and Pilates, and relaxes by knitting and crocheting. Her 13-year-old Chihuahua/ Dachshund mix, Bubba, keeps her grounded.

Media City Animal Hospital provides many services for cats and dogs, such as spaying and neutering, preventive wellness, general medicine and exams, dentistry, vaccines, lab testing, radiology and onsite surgery.

These days, many of us rely on online reviews to help us select a service. With few exceptions, Media City garnered four to five stars for the care and kindness shown to their four legged patients, so important for doting “parents.” One of the goals of this facility is to work with humans to educate them about their pets.

Their motto: we have a responsibility to our furry charges to give them the best care possible in sickness and in health. From the moment you walk into Media City, you know you have made the right choice. Although the waiting room is bustling, the staff is warm and friendly. They even offer coffee, tea and cookies!

The clinic itself gives off a sense of calm, a relief for anxious patients. The exam rooms are clean and sparkling. Each and every vet goes the extra mile to find a solution to your pet’s problem. Most of the vets have pets of their own, always a good sign. You are not just a number to these folks, they remember you as well as your pet. One reviewer noted that the hospital sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers after the death of a beloved pet.

Located just outside of downtown Burbank, there is a small parking lot and plenty of street parking available, crucial to anxious pet lovers hurrying to bring relief to their babies.

Appointments can be made online at mediacityvets.com or by calling (818) 848-5007. Office hours are Monday through Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 6pm, and closed Sunday. Media City Animal Hospital is located at 1509 Burbank Blvd. in Burbank.