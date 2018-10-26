Celebrate fine craft, shop and meet acclaimed artisans at The Contemporary Crafts Market Oct. 26 – 28

This 3-day public, juried event is hand-crafted, American-made and ‘Home for the Holidays’ in historic Old Pasadena

There’s a reason why The Contemporary Crafts Market is one of the longest running of its kind. It is a work of art, an oasis of fine craft. Plus, it’s a chance to meet to discover the passion, skill and stories woven into everything you see.

Explore beautifully hand-crafted works of functional, decorative and wearable art. Everything is one-of-a-kind, available for purchase and could be yours! What will you see? Exceptional hand-crafted fine furnishings, ceramics, blown glass, jewelry, metal and wood work, textiles and more. Designed with beauty built to last, well-crafted artistry enhances home and life.

Save the dates: Friday-Saturday-Sunday, October 26-27-28

It all happens under one creative roof at the Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall. This is a chance to shop for products you won’t find anywhere else. Celebrate the best in the West. Imagine! Not a mall or mass produced product in sight!

To see how beautiful the artistry is, window shop now on Instagram: @contemporarycraftsmarket.

No wonder The Contemporary Crafts Market’s has lasted 35 years. CEO/Founder Roy Helms says success and longevity are fueled by the public demand for artisanal, timeless traditions. “When the human element is at hand, magic happens. We want the public to know this is fine craft: museum-quality products you won’t find anywhere else. The ultimate luxury is always made by hand. Yet, at The Contemporary Crafts Market, we offer prices for everyone. Whether you want fine jewelry, a hand-loomed rug, hand-sewn leather jackets, clothing, ceramic dishware or blown-glass, we have it all. A feast for the senses awaits you. I first created this show because I could never find anything I wanted at the usual stores. Turns out, I wasn’t alone.”

The Market’s venue in historic Old Pasadena is within walking distance of restaurants, galleries and the local haunts where you may do some early Halloween trick or treating, too. Speaking of “spirits,” The Contemporary Crafts Market proudly partners with VING Vodka, also hand-crafted and American-made.

Tickets for The Contemporary Crafts Market are $8 at the door of the Exhibit Hall at Pasadena Convention Center, located at 300 E Green St. in Pasadena. Parking, accessibility and food are also available. Learn more at CraftSource.net, Instagram: @contemporarycraftsmarket.