Celebrate the holidays in first class with Bill Toth and First Class Real Estate

Spring 2019 grand opening of new office at 2926 West Magnolia Blvd.

By Clint Lohr

Burbank Broker Bill Toth and his team at First Class Real Estate regularly hold family-friendly events and this year has been no exception.

A realtor since March of 1989, Toth described his company’s recent annual Christmas party: “During the holidays, we have our annual party where we invite clients, agents and friends. We also participate in Holiday in The Park. This year we passed out 2,000 reusable shopping bags and about 1,000 mugs with our logo on them. We adopt a family of six for the holidays, and provide them with food and gifts to help brighten up their holiday season.”

The Tolucan Times covered First Class Real Estate’s Paper Shredding Event in the August 1 issue, where popcorn, hotdogs, chips and sodas were served. As Toth said, “We also have a shred day in the summer. We invite the volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter to join us, and bring over some dogs and cats so we can get them adopted! We have a hot dog vendor, DJ, face painting for the kids and the Luther Burbank Middle School cheer squad.” Being that his company is pet-friendly, Toth says agents come into his office to work and may bring their dogs.

At BillToth.com photos of all the current listings of properties the company has for sale can be seen. Viewers can also click on numerous community links and read about celebrity clients Toth’s company has worked with.

Toth has excelled at his business since he first became a realtor. In his office he has 25 agents, and he outlined his criteria in selecting them: “They must have good ethics, be able to fit into our non-corporate environment and be a team player.”

Technology is ever changing in the real estate industry and Toth’s son, Chris, is in charge of handling that end of the business. His daughter, Stephanie, works at All Broker’s Escrow right down the street.

In the real estate business, companies begin, grow and merge with others. An example this past year was when Compass Real Estate bought out Pacific Union International. A local example is the Compass office at 10154 Riverside Dr. Yet First Class Real Estate has remained independent. Indeed, Toth himself has been caught up in buyouts. In 1994, he opened First Class Real Estate. The name changed as two large companies bought him out. But in January of 2016, his company became First Class Real Estate, his original name, once again. He said: “We are a local company with great customer service, trust and a good reputation.”

Visit FirstClassCA.com or call (818) 569-0210. Stay tuned for the grand opening of their new office at 2926 West Magnolia Bl., in the heart of Burbank‘s Magnolia Park. First Class Real Estate is really looking forward to their move in the spring and currently in the process of making their new location feel like home for their agents and all of their clients.