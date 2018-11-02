‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ an ultra-fabulous funny experience at Kirk Douglas Theatre Nov. 28 through Dec. 30

Show is a Drama Desk Award-nominee

There was a time when the most fun a housewife could have was an evening gushing over the latest air-tight lids on plastic containers at a friend’s Tupperware party. Well, brace yourselves gals, and let’s go back in time with Dixie’s Tupperware Party, a wild and fabulous off-Broadway show starring the super-sassy Dixie Longate.

The hysterical experience is presented at the Kirk Douglas Theatre for a limited engagement November 28 to December 30.

“Tupperware parties were the first social network, a reason to come together and share some fun,” said the fast-talking Dixie in a red bouffant wig. “That’s what I do. I took the private parties out of the living room and on to the stage. It’s an interactive experience too, getting audience members to laugh and assist with product demos, games and giveaways. People give testimonials about their treasured Tupperware heirlooms. The plastic containers gave women empowerment with an option for income and independence. I knew this was for me when I learned I could make money and drink on the job. It’s awesome going out into the world, taking charge and making the world a shinier place. That’s my hope every time I walk out on stage.”

Dixie noted, “This show isn’t just for the ladies. When guys come out they have just as much fun. Everyone has a good time. Bring a date, come with friends; it’s a show for everyone – cheeky but not vulgar. Just leave the little kids at home, they don’t have to know about food storage anyway.”

This Drama Desk Award-nominated show is filled with outrageously funny stories and homespun wisdom. It is the sweetest treat for the upcoming holidays, because it is a hilarious experience that will lift your spirits and can be enjoyed by couples, groups of friends and individuals who just want the laughter to flow and forget their worries. Dixie said, “The Party will leave your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.”

Produced by Down South LLC, directed by Patrick Richwood and written by Kris Andersson, the production is part of the 11th season of Dixie’s Tupperware Party national tour that has so far logged over 1,300 performances worldwide. The show contains some risqué content, but would be enjoyable for ages 16 and up.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” plays Wednesday, November 28 through Sunday, December 30 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre located at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City. Three-hour free parking available at Culver City City Hall with validation. Enter on Duquesne Ave. For tickets go to DixiesTupperwareParty.com or phone (213) 628-2772. For Group Sales email groups1@CTGLA.org or call (213) 972-7231. Tolucan Times readers can save 25 percent on their tickets by using code: LAUGHS. Offer is available on performances: November 28-December 9, excluding Saturday evenings and weekend matinee. Valid only on $55 seats.