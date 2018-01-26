‘From Condos to Castles’ it’s communication that’s essential to the success of real estate agent Joan Duffy

Buying a home, especially your first home, can be an intimidating experience: choosing the right neighborhood, getting a loan and all that paperwork! Selling a property, too, can be stressful. You want an agent who knows the market, and who can get you the right price. That agent is Joan Duffy.

Joan has been in the real estate business for over 35 years, and she loves what she does.

To match a client with a home is like working a puzzle. All the pieces need to fit. Is it a family with young children? If so, schools are crucial. A single person wanting peace and quiet after a grueling day at work? Perhaps a hideaway in a quiet neighborhood. What about a household with pets like Joan’s beautiful German Shepherd, Aggie? A large yard might be in order.

Communication with the client is essential, and Joan thrives on that. She genuinely likes people, and often remains friends with her clients long after they have settled into their new homes. She also has many friends in the business, and they work together for the good of the client.

Growing up in Chicago, Joan was a bit of a rabble rouser. She initially moved to the East Coast, spending some time in Washington, D.C. and finding her voice. Later she moved to Southern California and began buying properties. She could see their potential, and like an artist with a blank palette, transformed houses into homes, going from blah to beautiful. She even built many of her own homes, which helped her to know what is necessary architecturally, a must for an informed agent.

Real estate work in the Los Angeles area has its own unique issues. Discretion is of utmost importance, especially when dealing with celebrities. Joan is keenly aware of this, having two sons, Caleb and Caz, working in the industry. But Joan doesn’t only deal with the rich and famous. “From Condos to Castles” is her slogan, and no transaction is too big or too small.

The real estate market is cyclical. Presently, there is an abundance of buyers and a shortage of inventory due to the influx of people to the L.A. area. Joan’s connections and years of experience help her push past this problem.

Joan has worked with John Aaroe Group for many years and is excited to announce the merger with Pacific Union, a California- based company rated #7 in the U.S. for sales volume. “They are technically innovative, and truly have the best interest of the agents and clients in mind,” she says.

If you’re looking for property and personal attention, you can’t do better than Joan.

To reach Joan Duffy for all your real estate needs email her at Joan@JoanDuffy.com or call (310) 995-0900.

