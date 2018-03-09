Fun for the whole family April 13-22 at El Portal Theatre in NoHo

Elvis-inspired ‘All Shook Up’ features a cast of 26 plus an on-stage band

3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions in association with Studio C Performing Arts presents All Shook Up, the musical inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley, on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage Friday, April 13 – Sunday, April 22 at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NoHo Arts District.

All Shook Up opened on Broadway at the Palace Theater in 2005. The book was written by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. All Shook Up is a juke box musical in the style of Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, and The Marvelous Wonderettes.

The songs of Elvis Presley form the backdrop for this musical about a mysterious, leather-jacketed stranger who shakes up a small Midwestern town in the 1950s. DiPietro’s tale of the cross-dressing, mistaken identity and romance that ensue was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies.

Featuring the hit songs we have learned to love: “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Inspired dance numbers choreographed by Keenon Hooks and Cassie Silva will light up the stage with direction by stage/TV/ film star Barry Pearl. Pearl’s professional credits include Grease/ Grease Live!, My Favorite Martian and Criminal Minds. Musical director is Emily Cohn.

Leading the cast of 26 are guest appearances by Tracy Lore as Mayor Matilda Hyde and Laura Dickinson as Miss Sandra; Brent Ramirez as Chad with Natalia Vivino playing Natalie Haller, and Scott Strauss playing her father, Jim Haller, with Paul Panico as Sheriff Earl; Zoe Reed and Sam Herbert play young lovers Lorraine and Dean Hyde.

Rounding out the cast are Augusto Guardado, Michael Dumas, Sophia Fox, Drew Lake, Quinn Martin, Jade Mc Glynn, Joah Ditto, Grant Measures, Jenny Stocks, Maya Galipeau, Kjemuni Norodom, Rianny Vasquez, Rehyan Rivera, Jamie McRae and Jessica Wallace.

Anyone wearing Blue Suede Shoes to a performance will receive a special gift from the producers!

“All Shook Up” tickets range from $25 for the preview and then $40 to $60. A special discount of $10 when you mention The Tolucan Times. Just call (818) 508-4200 for this family-friendly musical. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood.