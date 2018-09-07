Historic El Portal Theatre in NoHo readies for fall season 2018 on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage

By the staff of El Portal Theatre

Step away from your TVs and computers for a fun-filled evening (or afternoon) of entertainment.

From dramas to musicals, comedies to cabaret, we’ve got eight great shows for everyone this fall.

Coming soon

September

Mannequin Man by Day, Tenor by Night

A Night in the Catskills—hosted by cantor/comedian Herschel Fox

October

David Brighton in the Ultimate David Bowie Tribute

Rock, Rhythm and Doo-wop featuring The Coasters/Cannibal and the Headhunters

November

In a Booth at Chasen’s: The Real Life Love Story of Ron and Nancy Reagan

December

A Tribute to the Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special-50th Anniversary

Also

The Troubadour Theatre’s Triumphant Return

The Year Without Santana Claus

For our loyal patrons and for the new and curious theatergoer, we have an exciting fall menu of shows including two new musicals, two music tributes and a super variety show about the famous New York Catskills Borscht Belt.

Highlights include the new Broadway bound musical – In a Booth at Chasen’s, from the creative team of Al Kasha, Phil Swanson and Sam Bennett. Collectively these three have won four Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards and two Academy Awards. This show unfolds the true story of Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis meeting at Chasen’s iconic restaurant in Beverly Hills. It’s the love story before the politics began! This musical will be “The talk of the town,” so don’t miss it.

And the famous Troubies return in December to sold out houses and continuous laughter with an all-new “mash up” of The Year without Santana Claus. Be sure to sign up right now on the Troubadour Theater website: Troubie.com because tickets for this go on sale in October!

We proudly say this has been a super duper year at the El Portal Theatre — we are grateful for your participation — so call us for tickets to these shows at (818) 508-4200 and let us help you find great seats at a great price. Use the word TOLUCAN — it always helps!

The historic El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.