Hit show ‘The Original ABBA MANIA’ returns to El Portal Theatre on St. Patrick’s Day

Special two show-only engagement Sun., Mar. 17, 3pm & 7pm in NoHo

3,000 Miles Off-Broadway proudly presents The Original ABBA MANIA at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, in the NoHo Arts District of North Hollywood, next month.

The amazing “ABBA MANIA” band featuring James Allen as Bjorn Ulvaeus and Jeff Pike as Benny Andersson. They are proud to end their 17-city tour at the El Portal Theatre in NoHo for the 4th time! Come see what the Mamma Mia fans are raving about on March 17!

Back by popular demand for the fourth time, The Original ABBA MANIA celebrates the music and style ABBA at this special two show-only engagement presented on St. Patrick’s Day—Sunday, March 17, at 3pm and 7pm.

Get ready for the return of those crazy Swedes to help us celebrate the Irish with The Original ABBA MANIA from London’s West End, now on its 2019 U.S. Tour. This fun and high energy group plays all of your favorite disco hits – songs like “Take a Chance on Me,” “Super Trooper,” “Dancing Queen,” and “The Winner Takes It All.” The guys are fun and funny, the girls are beautiful and all sound fantastic! Don’t miss this ABBAsolutely fabulous show!

Kirby Jo Long as Agnetha Faltskog and Amy Edwards as Anni-Frid Lyngstad in “ABBA MANIA” at El Portal Theatre on Sunday, March 17.

Party down to all of the songs from Mamma Mia 1 and 2 in this greatest hits tour-de-force. If you have seen this high-energy show before, you will want to be back for more. And if you haven’t seen it, get ready for toe-tapping, booty-shaking disco!

ABBA MANIA’s U.S. cast is comprised of performers from the U.S. and Australia that recreate the singing group’s final concert from 1979 before disbanding. Cast members are Kirbi Jo Long (Agnetha Faltskog), Amy Edwards (Anni-Frid Lyngstad), James Allen (Bjorn Ulvaeus) and Jeff Pike (Benny Andersson). They are proud to end their 17-city tour at the El Portal Theatre in NoHo for the fourth time, bringing ABBA and Mamma Mia fans a taste of what the world is raving about.

For tickets and information call (818) 508-4200 or online at ElPortalTheatre.com. The special once-in-a-lifetime offer is ALL REMAINING TICKETS for the 3pm or 7pm shows are half-price through Friday, March 1 or until they are gone—whichever comes first. Use code: GREEN. The historic El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the heart of North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.