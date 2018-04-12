Hollywood Piano’s PianoFest 2018 is here

4 weeks of concerts, receptions, special events and pricing celebrating Mason & Hamlin through Mon., May 14

For the next month you will have the opportunity to experience a series of free music events featuring one of two piano brands still handmade in the USA, the exquisite Mason & Hamlin.

PianoFest 2018 will feature world class pianists every week through Monday, May 14 on the Mason & Hamlin piano. Each event is followed by refreshments and commemorative gift bags for all.

The Mason & Hamlin inspired the likes of Rachmaninoff and Ravel. Hollywood Piano is hoping Mason & Hamlin will inspire those attending these events either pianist or a music lover.

When purchased during their 3rd Annual PianoFest, you can acquire the best American-made piano with substantial savings with authorized factory rebates of thousands of dollars. Owner Glenn Treibitz states, “These rebates allow you to buy the best American-made piano, Mason & Hamlin, for nearly 40 percent or more less than you can buy the other piano still made in USA which begins with an ‘S’.”

Mason & Hamlin’s patented carbon-fiber action has a 100-year or more life expectancy. Even under ideal conditions, wood actions wear out dry out and crack. The Mason & Hamlin carbon-fiber action simply does not wear out, even under constant use. This is a giant advantage in ownership costs and longevity.

Mason & Hamlins have exclusive features like tunable duplex scaling for superior harmonics and the crown retention technology keeping 100-year-old Mason & Hamlin soundboards singing. These are “multi-generational investments” because of these unique design elements keeping them performing flawlessly while other pianos need rebuilding thus allowing children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren to inherit and enjoy these piano for years to come.

As for Hollywood Piano’s 3rd Annual PianoFest, Triebitz invites everyone to “Eat, drink and enjoy the Fest’s many musical events, admission is free and RSVP is requested.”

This year’s four-week PianoFest starts Friday, April 13 at 7pm in Burbank, with an homage to acclaimed piano teacher, pianist Mario Fenninger. A memorable evening is promised with music and warm reminiscences from his fellow pianists.

Then, Saturday, April 14 at 4pm, also in Burbank, piano technician David Anderson will demonstrate “What Makes American Pianos So Good.” David charges over $300 per hour for consulting on this subject but this session is free to the public. David is regarded by his peers as one of the top piano technicians in the country.”

Find out more about PianoFest 2018 and the full schedule at HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest or call (818) 954-8500. Hollywood Piano is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank and also a location at 2084 E Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena.