Honey, let’s buy a coach!

By Gigi Santoro, Santoro

and Sons Real Estate Group

So many of my clients are selling their big houses to buy a smaller place and a motorhome, or “coach.” They are retired, looking for adventure, want to travel without dragging along a bunch of luggage and enjoy their retirement. Plus, these “Coach People” make a lot of “Coach Friends” that they meet up with trip after trip.

They often say, ‘Why did we wait so long?’

It’s amazing to hear my clients’ stories of how they all meet up at a special camp ground; people pitch in to help get camp in order and they have fun and then make plans for the next rendezvous. It sounds like so much fun!

It’s a little intimidating at first for these folks. Let’s face it, moving out of home base into a smaller place and buying a motorhome is a commitment. However, the Facebook posts and emails I get from my clients who have taken the plunge makes me want to sell my place and follow them across the USA! They are learning to fly fish, grill/BBQ with a smoker, have tailgate parties and really look like they are having a great time.

This coach lifestyle makes me contemplate alternatives: things that my parents wouldn’t have considered an option, but as people retire earlier and continue to be healthy, there seem to be many more choices for retirees. Maybe “coaching” isn’t your thing, but golf is or living in a cooler climate or near your grandkids are alternatives and the new norm.

Where to begin? We can help you get ready for those alternatives! Ask our latest client who decided to sell his family home and move to Reno. Don let us handle the estate sale and home sale. “I didn’t know how to begin,” said Don, “But when I met Gigi, she told us she would take good care of us. Then I met her team and I knew she had my back. The estate sale people, the house cleaners and then the best part — the sale price — were all above my expectations.” By the way, you should see the very fancy coach Don has now! As the need arises, we have been able to help many people get started and the results have been excellent. They often say, “Why did we wait so long?”

Maybe “Coach Life” isn’t your desire, but you have something else in mind! Give me a call and let’s discuss all your alternatives!

DRE: 01873900