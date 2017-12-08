HoneyBaked Ham in Toluca Lake offers delicious season’s greetings

Order for the holidays now!

Like it or not, the holidays are upon us, and with them all the added stress. Wouldn’t it be great not having to worry about cooking? At HoneyBaked Ham, they do all the work for you—a fully cooked ham or turkey with all the fixin’s.

The Dolfuss family opened the HoneyBaked Ham in Toluca Lake in 1978. Young Marty, the current proprietor, loved working with his parents, grandmother and aunt. Neighbors were skeptical at first, wondering about the popularity of ham. But almost 40 years later, the business is still going strong. The quality of the food and the many services provided contribute to its success.

‘Make eating easy and delicious, so you can focus on the important things in life.’ —Marty Dolfuss

Is your company having a large meeting or event? Order ahead from the many options, such as full dinners, hot or cold food trays, salads and relishes. Can’t be with out of town relatives for the holidays? Surprise them with gift cards or gourmet baskets, maybe even a turkey dinner! HoneyBaked Ham can ship your order across the country.

For hearty breakfasts and lunches, check out the HoneyBaked Ham Grill open daily from 7:30am to 3pm. Pressed for time? Visit the Deli, where you can pick up sandwiches and salads to take with you or between 11am and 2pm have your order delivered.

Harry J. Hoenselaar founded HoneyBaked Ham in Michigan, in 1957. His vision was to deliver a first-rate product by using only the finest quality meats and produce and providing top-notch services. It was he who invented and patented the unique machine that slices the ham in a single, continuous spiral. The sweet, crunchy glaze gives the ham its signature flavor.

The company is adamant about ensuring that the animals they use are raised humanely, and without antibiotics, added hormones or steroids, and come from the USA. The meat is also gluten-free.

Marty Dolfuss likes to think of his employees as family. They have all been with the store at least 14 years. That is why even if you see that line stretching down the block, especially during the holidays, you’ll know that it will move along quickly. They know what they’re doing.

Order now for the holidays and you can check a big chore off your list. And rest assured that your holiday feast will be fresh and yummy. “Marty’s Mantra” is “Make eating easy and delicious, so you can focus on the important things in life.”

Visit HoneyBaked Ham at 10106 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake. For complete menus, hours of operation and to order call (818) 766-3958.

