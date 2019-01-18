If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to learn the piano, Hollywood Piano and Roland want to help

Roland digital pianos have built-in Bluetooth that syncs with Roland’s proprietary Piano Partner 2 app on your iPad or Android tablet. Photos by Steve Sherman

Don’t tell me. Half-way through January and your resolutions have already washed away like the rain?

Hollywood Piano and Roland Corporation have a solution for your resolution. Just add fingers.

If you are one of more than 80 percent of Americans regretting not learning to play a musical instrument, you can join the more than 50 percent of American households where a musical instrument is currently played.

One of the great things about digital pianos

is they never need to be tuned.

Revive your New Year’s resolution. A Roland digital piano combines the sound and feel of an acoustic piano with the latest in technological innovation.

Roland digital pianos have built-in Bluetooth that syncs with Roland’s proprietary Piano Partner 2 app on your iPad or Android tablet. Learn at your own pace at any time with the Roland app in the privacy of your home.

The Piano Partner 2 is an interactive piano tutorial which adapts to your improving skills. Learn to play by ear, access drills, studies, classical and pop standards and more. You can practice privately anytime by plugging in your headphones.

Hollywood Piano CEO Glenn Treibitz on a Roland digital piano. The warranty on the top-line Roland LX digital pianos is 10 years parts and labor.

The warranty on the top-of-the- line Roland LX digital pianos is 10 years parts and labor, a warranty similar to those found on acoustic pianos.

Roland pianos cover a wide range of prices and styles with everything from portables to full sized baby grands.

One of the great things about digital pianos is they never need to be tuned. You never worry about where to place them in a room. Unlike acoustic pianos they can be near a window or anyplace else.

If your dream has always been to learn to play the piano, but due to your busy lifestyle you could never find the time, then a Roland digital piano may just be the answer. With interactive learning whenever you want to learn and the ability to play with headphones, there are no longer any excuses and 2019 could just be the year you make that resolution come true.

Hollywood Piano’s digital piano experts are there to answer all of your questions. And at Hollywood Piano you can start with a smaller model and trade up to a larger one and not lose one cent with their 100 percent trade up policy.

Hollywood Piano is L.A. County’s exclusive home of Roland home pianos and is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank with a second location at 2084 E Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Call (818) 954-8500 or visit HollywoodPiano.com.