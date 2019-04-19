Joan Duffy of Compass Sherman Oaks presents 1941 two-story at Longridge Estates

5,411 sq. ft. home sits atop 26,235 sq. ft. lot on Valley Vista Blvd.

By Clint Lohr

In Sherman Oaks’ desirable Longridge Estates, 13280 Valley Vista Blvd. with five bedrooms, six and a half baths, and 5,411 square feet, has come on the market for $4,750,000.

Huge master suite with his and hers bathrooms. “It’s an elegant home with a large, sunny family room,” says Joan Duffy, Director, Estates Division of Compass real estate’s Sherman Oaks office.

Built in 1941, this two-story traditional-style estate rests on a 26,235 square foot lot, which is approximately two-thirds of an acre of usable land south of Ventura Boulevard, between Fulton and Longridge Avenues at the North end of Longridge Estates. The property is positioned back off the street and sits behind high hedges for privacy with brick and iron gateways to a front entrance and a circular driveway.

“It’s an elegant home with a large, sunny family room,” says experienced realtor Joan Duffy, Director, Estates Division of Compass real estate’s Sherman Oaks office. “The rooms are scaled and size-appropriate to the house. The large master suite on the first floor has a fireplace and his and hers bath. There is a true cook’s kitchen with an island in it which seats five people. The staircase leading to the second floor has a very dramatic gallery,” Duffy added.

Off the master suite, which has dual walk-in closets and a dry sauna, is a private courtyard with an attached front-facing gym/office area. The whole kitchen was recently remodeled, has a butler’s pantry, natural stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and it overlooks the serene, resort-like grounds and the pool with a spa.

The large grassy yard with swimmers pool and spa at 13280 Valley Vista Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

The house also features a double-car attached garage, and is currently zoned LARE20. There are also skylights that let in natural light throughout the house, with high ceilings which create a beautiful sense of space. There are beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout as well. The upstairs living area also has three sizable en-suite bedrooms.

Co-listed with Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills, the house also has a massive, front-facing formal dining room as well as a living room with a stone fireplace. Mature trees surround the property, which offers complete privacy from the outside world. It is walking distance to fine restaurants on Ventura Boulevard.

Not far to the north along the Boulevard is the famed Sportsmen’s Lodge, the Weddington Golf and Tennis Center, and CBS Studio Center. Further east is nearby Studio City.

For more information visit 13280valleyvista.com or call listing agent Joan Duffy at (310) 995-0900.