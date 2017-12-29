Let Handy Market make life easier Burbank store has wine, liquor, sandwiches, barbecue, full dinners and much more

Handy Market is Burbank’s perfect find. It has an amazing assortment of goods, not just food, but toiletries, greeting cards, wines and liquors. The produce section is so artful, the fruits and vegetables are so pristine they almost look fake. The butcher department sports a bountiful display of mouth-watering meats and poultry. Next to that, at the service deli, you can order fat sandwiches with crisp veggies and freshly sliced meat, and a variety of salads, from classic potato or macaroni to more exotic fare. The wine section boasts excellent wines at reasonable prices, many under $10. There is also a wide assortment of craft beers.

On Saturdays, from 9am to 6:30pm, you must experience Handy Market’s famous barbecue.

With so many studios nearby, owner Alan Arzoian realized that there was a need to be filled. So, in 1980, he established a craft service and catering extension of the business. Many of the production companies utilize this service, due to the quality of the food, the professionalism of the company and the competitive pricing. Besides the studios, area businesses and private individuals love Handy Market. No job is too big or too small, from appetizer platters to full service on-site catering. Pretty impressive for this cute little store…

The food is made to order, not pre-cooked. Call between 7am and 8:30pm and a staff member will help you create a superb menu for your specific event or party. So, it’s after work, and you just don’t feel like cooking? Monday through Friday from 5pm until about 8:30pm you can pick up a meal with an entrée and two sides for just $7.99. You can’t beat that! If you are fortunate enough to live within a five mile radius, Handy Market will deliver free with a $50 minimum purchase.

Alan’s father, Harry, opened the store on the corner of Magnolia Blvd. near Buena Vista in 1970. The neighbors were delighted at how “handy” it was, and so the Handy Market was born. Harry’s work ethic and attention to detail was passed on to his son who works tirelessly to make sure his customers are satisfied. His staff is friendly and efficient, his butchers know their business, and the store is clean and orderly.

The holidays are not quite over yet…there are still parties to host or attend. Why not let Handy Market make it easy for you?

Handy Market is located at 2514 W Magnolia Blvd. (just west of Buena Vista) in Burbank. Call (818) 848-2500.

