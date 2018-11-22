‘Love, Actually Live’ a multimedia holiday party creates merriest Christmas at The Wallis Beverly Hills Dec. 4 – 31

A unique, breathtaking venue such as The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills deserves a show that is equally unique and breathtaking, also merry and bright. So get ready for The Wallis’ and For The Record’s world premiere production of Love, Actually Live, presented Tuesday, December 4 through Monday, December 31.

Love, Actually Live is a multimedia-concert that celebrates the soundtrack of the beloved rom-com holiday movie, put together by the team behind Los Angeles’ award-winning For The Record series.

“This doubles down on the theatrical experience,” reports Broadway veteran Rex Smith (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Grand Hotel, Pirates of Penzance), who invites audiences to join the party with the cast and 15-piece orchestra. “This is going to lift you as you are immersed in the movie theater experience. You’re not outside looking in, you’re taking an emotional journey inside the performance. You will be sharing it with us, and someone you love, or someone you’re hoping to love. Love is definitely going to be in the air with Love, Actually Live at The Wallis for the month of December.”

The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater is transformed into a three-dimensional world where scenery and video screens intertwine. It provides a canvas where actors weave between projections as they bring the Christmas in London scenes to life. The unpredictable romantic comedy is about eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before the holidays. Singers and musicians present a live cinematic spectacle with songs from the film, including “The Trouble with Love Is” and “Both Sides Now.”

In addition to Rex Smith, who sings “Christmas Is All Around,” the award-winning lineup of film, TV, Broadway and recording stars includes Rumer Willis, Steve Kazee, Kelley Jakle, B. Slade, Carrie Manolakos, Justin Sargent, Zak Resnick, Doug Kreeger, Olivia Kuper Harris, Tomasina Abate, Sean Yves Lessard, Cairo McGee, Glory Curda, Tom Zmuda, Alex Csillag, Megan Shung, Carson Higgins and Emily Lopez. They will showcase Christmas and pop hits by Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell and more.

Smith says he is “super-excited performing such an unconventional modern show, choreographed to feed the audiences appetite. I portray Billy Mack, an aging rock star hoping for another big song with ‘Christmas Is All Around.’ It is perfect for the holiday season, backed by the sound of a full orchestra enhancing the experience. Come and see it, and discover something amazing.”

Co-produced by the Wallis, Shane Scheel and Siobhan O’Neill and inspired by the Universal Pictures/Working Title motion picture written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love, Actually Live is presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas.

The Wallis and For The Record’s “Love, Actually Live” runs December 4-31 (weekdays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sundays, 2pm and 7pm; New Year’s Eve Celebration, December 31, 8pm) at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Tickets from $35 to $125 with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Contact The Wallis box office at tickets@thewallis.org or call (310) 746-4000. For more information visit TheWallis.org.