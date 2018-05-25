Memorial Day ‘Blow Out’ celebrates our nation’s best Mon., May 28 in North Hollywood

Family-friendly event features actor Michael Gogin addressing the veterans

By Jim Etter, special to

The Tolucan Times

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, a spectacular celebration is slated to take place at Pierce Brothers Memorial Park located at 10621 Victory Blvd. in North Hollywood. The event, which is designed for everyone, is a family-friendly day of not only dignitaries and veterans we would expect to see on Memorial Day, but a “Blow Out” celebration of stage shows, live bands and vendors: from kettle corn to everything patriotic, including decorated girls’ jean shorts and more.

Schedule

Starting time is 10:30am with the staging of classic cars. At 11am it’s show time at the park, running through 3pm. Come early, bring the family and friends. The event is handicap accessible and shuttle to facilitate those who need a ride, including our seniors.

Free lunch

This is a monster of a day, where the first 500 in attendance will be treated to a free hot dog lunch.

Keynote speaker

Actor Michael Gogin, advocate for the disabled, best known as the elf who rides with Santa in the Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, will be the morning speaker. With fun and humor, Gogin will address the day and thank those who have served.

Red, white and blue rocks

Burbank Rocks will be painting patriotic rocks part of a new craze that is spreading across America, crushing the popularity of “geocaching.” The public will have the opportunity to paint a rock in the name of a fallen soldier or loved one and learn more about this new national craze.

Classic cars

Everything that is old will look new at “Gasoline Alley,” as a display of special interest cars roll to a stop for a great photo op, and up-close-and-personal inspection, including a Foose-design Overhaulin’ Chevy. The car line-up includes a 50/50 drawing and opportunity baskets are also available.

Classic music

The Elvis Presley Vegas-Review (Larry Sanders) and “Trendy-Leggy” Sugar Sister (Andrews Sisters tribute review) will entertain along with house band Triad, celebrating the past with The Beatles and everything ‘50s and ‘60s.

Honors

A special tribute will be paid by Valhalla General Manager Javier Fernandez to Marine veteran Ralph Walker, who has faithfully served as chair of this event for more than 25 years.

Veterans’ Memorial

The day will end in prayer for world peace with “Candle in the Wind,” a moving service conducted by Joe Vasapolli, minister at the St. Finbar Catholic Community of Burbank. Burbank councilman Bob Frutos and Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy will place a patriotic wreath on the Veterans’ Memorial at the conclusion of the day.

This event is made possible with generous support from sponsors:

Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park and Mortuary

The Tolucan Times

Community Chevrolet-Burbank

Cusumano Realty Group

SER/Studio Equipment Rentals

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners

UMe Federal Credit Union

Southern California Car Events

And contributions from community members like you. We thank you!

For more information email ForOurVets@Yahoo.com.