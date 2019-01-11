Milt & Edie’s honors founder Milt Chortkoff with a special day

Burbank drycleaners designates second Fri. in Jan. as ‘Founder’s Day’

Day and night, the vibrant magenta awnings of Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners on the corner of Pass and and Alameda Ave. stand as an iconic reference point for anyone navigating through Burbank and Toluca Lake. Local residents anticipate a new inspirational message appearing on the cleaner’s monument sign every few weeks knowing they will receive a thought to ponder. Regular customers know that they will always be greeted with a smile by a maître‘d when they arrive and a bag of freshly-popped popcorn when they leave.

One of Chortkoff’s most innovative ideas was to post inspirational messages on the storefront’s sign. Customers regularly posted photos of them on Instagram.

The eye-catching awnings, inspirational messages, and genuine “thank you for trusting us with your garments” attitude that are unique to Milt & Edie’s came from a man who began delivering laundry at age 17 and devoted nearly his entire life to the cleaning industry—founder Milt Chortkoff. To honor Milt, who passed away in 2017 and would have been 90 on January 9, the second Friday in January has been designated “Founder’s Day” at Milt & Edie’s.

“My father was an innovative leader and visionary in the cleaning industry and used his talents in plant design, production and marketing to create the most successful single-store cleaners in the country,” says Beth Shader, Milt’s daughter, who runs the business with her husband, Michael Shader and Edythe Chortkoff (Milt’s wife and the “Edie” in Milt & Edie’s). But that’s not just what Founder’s Day, January 11 this year, is about. Shader notes, “Dad embodied the spirit of generosity and loved our community. He treated customers like they were guests in our home, and when he said our company’s mission statement was ‘All customers leave happy…always,’ he meant it.”

Milt Chortkoff with daughter Beth Shader, wife Edie and son-in-law Michael Shader in 1988.

To celebrate Founder’s Day, customers will find hot dogs, sweet treats and other refreshments in addition to the usual fresh popcorn and cookies on hand. Milt & Edie’s “Wheel of Rewards” will be available for spinning in the afternoon and customers can win up to $100 in free cleaning and tailoring. There’s a good chance that Edie Chortkoff will drop by in the afternoon to greet customers, too.

Besides celebrating Milt on Founder’s Day, Michael Shader mentions that it’s also a time to internally assess that the business is growing according to Milt’s vision. “We are constantly improving our team training, upgrading equipment and cleaning solutions and adding more tailors. Our Entertainment Division is exploding, too, thanks to our 24-hour service and free pick-up and delivery in the TMZ,” he says.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center is located at 4021 W. Alameda Ave., at the corner of Pass Ave., and offers two-hour cleaning, two-hour shirt laundry and instant alterations 24/7/365 all at no extra charge! For more information call Michael or Beth Shader at (818) 846-4734.