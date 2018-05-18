Pardee Homes showcases ‘HomeSmart’ at Aliento

Special event in Santa Clarita Sat., May 19

Pardee Homes celebrates all things smart at Aliento on Saturday, May 19, from 11am to 3pm. Pardee invites the public to HomeSmart at Aliento’s Arista, Cresta and Verano neighborhoods. The HomeSmart event will include demo/info sessions by Pardee’s home tech ven

dors, tasty treats and raffle prize opportunities.

“Voice-controlled lighting, WiFi thermostats and keyless entries—this is a great way to see how HomeSmart features can add comfort, convenience and security to your new home,” said Lyndsay Fuller, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pardee Homes LA Ventura.

“Whether you want a user-friendly overview or the fine points, May 19 will be a fun and informative day!” she added. Visit bit.ly/2wqsooB online for a lighthearted video tour of HomeSmart.

Participants who visit each Pardee neighborhood May 19 can collect raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from HomeSmart vendor partners, and enjoy specialty treats at each model home center. Pardee will provide free shuttles from an event parking area.

Shoppers who buy a new Cresta, Arista or Verano home in May can celebrate with a Smart Home Theater System. Price-included throughout the month, it features a 72” Smart TV, built-in speakers and receiver and a Sonos Playbar.

Aliento is a Pardee Homes master-planned community in Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley. For more on opportunities at Arista, Cresta and Verano, call a New Home Specialist at (661) 491-7397. Also visit AlientoLiving.com for more.

Cresta features Aliento’s largest homes, on premium homesites. From the high $700,000s, designs offer 3,144 to 4,290 square feet, 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 to 5.5 baths.

Arista designs offer 2,530 to 3,477 square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 5 baths. Priced from the $700,000s, award-winning Arista is an area favorite.

Verano offers a new choice for 55+ buyers, with versatile one-story designs and optional loft layouts. From the upper $500,000s, Verano homes range from 1,599 to 2,419 square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4 baths. Verano features a private clubhouse/recreational amenity.

Aliento’s gated, resort-style environment offers easy access to parks, dog parks and onsite trailheads linked to area trails. The Terrace recreational center provides multiple indoor/outdoor amenities for all Aliento residents.

Aliento is close to excellent schools and to freeway and Metrolink connections to employment hubs. Neighborhood shopping, dining, fitness centers and theaters are nearby.

To reach Aliento, exit 14 North at Golden Valley Road. Turn right onto Golden Valley Road. Turn right on Oak Crest Drive and follow signs.

Pardee Homes Los Angeles/ Ventura builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Pardee is a member of the TRI Pointe Group of regional homebuilders. Visit PardeeHomes.com to learn more.