REAL ESTATE BEAT What are we projecting for the real estate market in 2019?

Gigi Santoro, SantoroAndSons.com, has been a real estate professional for many years. The real estate market has been on a good ride and while the national forecast can appear to be a bit unsettling, here are the statistics as of January 16, 2019 in the Burbank 91505 market:

Single family median priced home list price in 91505: $874,500

Price per square foot average in 91505: $637.00

Current highest listed single family home in 91505: $1,599,000

Current lowest listed single family home in 91505: $635,000

Current inventory in 91505: 26

Current days on market in 91505: 56 days

Current Market Action Index in 91505: 44 (anything above 30 is considered a sellers’ market). The Altos Research Company has projected the Market Action Index to remain steady.

“The market last year was volatile; I am happy to see rates getting back into the low 4-percent range. We are back where we were at the beginning of last year. It is a great time to get into the market if you are thinking about it.” -Brett Doscher, Loan Professional at Augusta Financial

Let’s talk about “micro-markets,” walkability, quality of life and demographics. Within any city there are optimal places to live; those places are generally on the market for less time and have more interested buyers canvassing neighborhoods to find a house. This creates a “micro-market” and can mean the cost is higher to buy in that area because demand is higher. Buyers are no longer thinking they need to wait for the “season” to buy a house and many sellers are catching on that it might be better to be one of the only houses for sale than be in a competitive situation with a glut in the market. Agents are seeing a more steady release of inventory throughout the year and that has reshaped how they approach their clients.

