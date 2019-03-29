Renée Taylor’s uproarious one-woman show ‘My Life on a Diet’ will leave you hungry for more

12-show run Fri., Apr. 5 – Sun., Apr. 7 and Wed., Apr. 10 – Sun., Apr. 14 at The Wallis in Beverly Hills

Renée Taylor’s “My Life on a Diet” is on stage at The Wallis in Beverly Hills Apr. 5-7 and Apr. 10-14. Taylor says her show “looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway…and just as many fad diets.”

Renée Taylor’s My Life on a Diet, the award-winning autobiographical comedy written by Taylor and her late husband Joseph Bologna, plays at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Lovelace Studio Theater Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 10 through Sunday, April 14.

You know Taylor from the ‘90s TV hit The Nanny. You may also know her for one of 22 plays, four films, and nine TV movies and series that she and Bologna created together including, Lovers and Other Strangers, It Had to Be You and If You Ever Leave Me…I’m Going With You!

Or maybe you know her for her Academy Award nomination or Emmy awards, but did you know she’s a self-described “diet junkie” who believed that if she ate like a star, she just might look and live like one.

Taylor says her show “looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway…and just as many fad diets.”

‘…the champagne diet; I lost weight but I became a $200 a day drunk’ – Renée Taylor

“The diets were all weird,” she confesses. “There was the army diet, six hard boiled eggs a day, the champagne diet; I lost weight but I became a $200 a day drunk,” she jokes. And her star pals dieted too, Taylor remembers. Grace Kelly was yogurt and water, Marilyn Monroe was every kind of grapes, but she says her beloved Bologna didn’t diet, “He never ate after sundown, we were social at lunch and he had water for dinner.”

“My Life on a Diet” includes film clips with Perry Como, Jerry Lewis, “The Nanny” and others. “My favorite thing about doing a play is sharing it with the audience,” says Renée Taylor.

Taylor started out in show business in a pageant. “I had a belly but it was OK because I was a belly dancer,” she revealed. “I started dieting at age 11, because I always had a bagel in my mouth.” But she earned her Actors Equity card by age 19.

Yet this United Solo Special Award-winning show doesn’t count calories, it counts memories. Taylor explained, “It’s also about my life, becoming an actress, falling in love, a wacky courtship and a wonderful 53-year marriage.” There are film clips with Perry Como, Jerry Lewis, The Nanny and others. “My favorite thing about doing a play is sharing it with the audience,” Taylor explains. “It’s nice to see people’s emotional response.”

My Life on a Diet was inspired while Taylor was working on her friend Nora Ephron’s play, Love, Loss and What I Wore.

Show times for My Life on a Diet are as follows:

Friday, April 5, 8pm

Saturday, April 6, 2:30pm, 8pm

Sunday, April 7, 2:30pm, 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 10, 8pm

Thursday, April 11, 8pm

Friday, April 12, 8pm

Saturday, April 13, 2:30pm, 8pm

Sunday, April 14, 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Only 12 performances of “My Life on a Diet” so don’t wait! Get tickets online at TheWallis.org/Diet or call (310) 746-4000. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Lovelace Studio Theater is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills.