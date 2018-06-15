Southwestern Academy’s 2018 graduation is an international affair

By Paolo Woodard,

Southwestern Academy

Southwestern Academy located in San Marino, California and Rimrock, Arizona, is pleased to announce the graduate class of 2018. The commencement ceremonies held on Thursday, June 7 acknowledged academic achievement throughout the senior class and campus, as well as an 8th grade promotion honoring the up and coming high school students.

Having just celebrated their 94th year as a non-profit, international, boarding and day school, Southwestern Academy continues to remain a staple in the educational community.

The graduation event began with International Baccalaureate services, in which students read their beliefs and poetry, and performed music. During the time preceding the main event, families and friends who travelled from around the world to be at the celebration, gathered around the field to take pictures and sign yearbooks.

The ceremony began by offering the 8th grade promotion in which the school’s Axe was passed along to the upcoming 9th grade students, from the current 9th grade class. This longstanding Southwestern tradition exemplifies the hard working attitude and dedication held throughout the Southwestern Academy legacy.

Our 8th graders and seniors were not the only students involved in the festivities. A faculty representative from each academic department recognized other students for their accomplishments throughout the year. Of the awards presented, the most notable were Most Outstanding Student, given to Jasmine Yang; Outstanding in Art, received by Violet Zhang; and Outstanding in English, presented to Brennon Valdez.

All 43 graduates in the senior class will advance to a UC, Cal State, out-of-state college or four-year university. Having had class sizes holding no more than 12 students each, and various multi-cultural influences, graduates were able to reach their highest potential upon completion. Success in one’s high school education and beyond seems to be the only outcome offered at Southwestern Academy.

Following the ceremony and award recognitions, a buffet luncheon was enjoyed by all. The event ended with the traditional graduate cap toss and memorable send-off.

Now both campuses eagerly ready themselves for summer where they uniquely combine classroom education with fun, exciting and exceptional activities. With 12, eight, six and four-week sessions between two coveted locations, Southwestern Academy’s summer adventures program is one no one should miss.

We invite you to explore our Southwestern community online and in person with private tours to discover what we offer. Our students have found a place to belong. Maybe it’s your place, too.

For more information visit SouthwesternAcademy.edu, write to admissions@southwesternacademy.edu or call (626) 799.5010 Ext. 5.