Spectacular summer fun at Universal Studios Hollywood with new DreamWorks Theatre featuring ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest’

Summer fun is here thanks to Universal Studios Hollywood launching a great new attraction at the theme park, the DreamWorks Theatre featuring “Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest.”

Universal celebrated the arrival of the vacation season when it introduced the new DreamWorks Theatre featuring the immersive “Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest” experience at a special presentation on June 14. There were Kung Fu martial arts displays, a dragon warrior parade and a fabulous fireworks finale at the grand opening.

“You’re all in store for a full day of awesomeness,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood, to welcome the crowd of VIPs and media. That’s also an expectation for all the visitors this summer.

Talking about the all-new attraction, Irwin said, “As our portfolio expands, we are thrilled to bring exciting new entertainment options to our guests. ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest’ is a fun, spirited story and the ideal attraction to kick-start Universal Studios Hollywood’s collaboration with DreamWorks Animation.”

“Panda” marks the first attraction to open at the theme park since Universal’s recent acquisition of DreamWorks Animation. Inspired by the global blockbuster movie franchise Kung Fu Panda, the attraction takes guests on a thrilling journey that combines captivating storytelling with state-of-the art visual effects in the DreamWorks Theatre for an immersive and engaging experience. It has been created and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Creative.

The opening festivities featured an all-star lineup of DreamWorks Animation favorite characters, including Mr. Ping who hosted, and Kung Fu Panda’s Masters Po and Tigress; Madagascar’s Alex the Lion and the Penguins; Trolls’ Poppy and Branch; plus, Shrek and Fiona, and Puss ‘n Boots, to the delight of everyone on hand.

It is interesting to note that the newly constructed building that houses the DreamWorks Theatre is inspired by Mission revival architecture and harkens back to the Golden Age of Hollywood’s Art Deco period of the 1920s, with its period box office ticket seller booth.

Always a remarkable and constantly changing must-see destination, Universal Studios Hollywood revolutionized theme parks with its mega-attractions all stemming from Universal’s position as a world leader in moviemaking and entertainment. Now Kung Fu Panda will take its place alongside all the awesome Universal attractions, including “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” experience, with its magical Hogsmeade Village surrounding Hogwarts Castle.

Other immersive experiences include “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” as well as “The Simpsons Ride” located in the colorful hometown of “Springfield”; “Transformers: The Ride-3D”; “Jurassic Park—The Ride”; “The Walking Dead” daytime attraction; and the world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction featuring a behind-the-scenes tour of the backlot and the thrill of being part of “King Kong 360 3-D,” and “Fast & Furious—Supercharged.”

In addition to Universal Studios Hollywood, there are many exciting experiences to be had at Universal CityWalk, with Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville tropical paradise restaurant, Voodoo Doughnuts, the “5 Towers” outdoor stage, a free premier open-air concert venue and much more. The Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre complex and IMAX theatre, is at the center of the Universal CityWalk shopping and dining complex built to provide a memorable entertainment experience for everyone.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk celebrate fun and excitement, plus they offer unforgettable experiences and fabulous dining. The iconic destination is extraordinary and has it all, that’s why it’s called “The Entertainment Capital of L.A.”

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.