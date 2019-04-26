St. Charles Festival is celebrating 35 great years of fun!

Rides, games, and chance to win $5,000 cash April 26 – 28 in North Hollywood

St. Charles Parish

The 35th Annual St. Charles Parish Festival will be held on Friday, April 26, 6pm-11pm; Saturday, April 27, 12 noon-11pm; and Sunday, April 28, 11am-8pm. Plan now to attend this fun-filled event for the whole family.

The festival will feature game booths and prizes, giant rides, major raffles, silent/live auctions, our favorite Golden Girls handmade items, and last but not least delicious foods from around the world. Friday night will feature a Student Talent show at 6pm.

Experience St. Charles 35th Annual Festival the weekend of April 26-28 in North Hollywood.

To celebrate the 35th Annual Festival we are pleased to offer as our Grand 1st prize – $5,000 (five thousand dollars) cash; 2nd prize is $2,500 (twenty-five hundred dollars) cash; 3rd prize is a $500 (five hundred dollars) gift card from Generales & Generales Fine Jewelers in Toluca Lake.

Our silent auction chairpersons have done a fabulous job and have been working extremely hard to bring you the most exciting gifts possible including the latest technology gadgets, spa and beauty experiences, dinners, art work and many other interesting items making the silent auction a must-see venue at the Festival. The silent auction will close out on Sunday at 4pm.

Pre-sale ride tickets and wristbands order forms will be available at the Parish Center Office Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 and at the school office between the hours of 9am and 3pm (closed between the hours of 12 noon and 1pm). The pre-sale ride tickets are offered at the rate of 20 tickets for $15. Tickets at the festival will be 20 tickets for $25 and 50 tickets for $45. Wristbands for unlimited ride use on Saturday, April 27, between the hours of 12 noon and 6pm, will also be available. The regular price for a wristband is $30 on the festival grounds or $25 pre-sale. Wristbands for unlimited ride use on Sunday, April 28, from 11am to 8pm, will be $35 and only available on the festival grounds. There is no pre-sale for Sunday wristbands. Pick up the pre-sale tickets and wristbands from the Parish Center Office or the ticket booth once the event starts.

So bring the entire family to help celebrate 35 years of great family fun!

St. Charles School is located at 10850 Moorpark St., at the corner of Lankershim Blvd., in North Hollywood. Call (818) 766-3838 for further information.