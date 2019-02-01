The faces of Facey Meet doctors Ciara Shirvanian and Hesam Hekmatjou of Burbank’s Facey Medical Group

West Indies-schooled physicians boast four spoken languages between them

By Clint Lohr

Facey Medical Group’s Dr. Hesam Hekmatjou. “As a family physician, I have skills to see everyone. We welcome everyone with open arms,” he says.

Last summer, two dedicated young doctors, fresh out of their residency, joined Facey Medical Group in Burbank. The 18,700-square-foot clinic near Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is where both doctors, Ciara Shirvanian and Hesam Hekmatjou, say they feel supported with a sense of community, where they can consult with all the other physicians there in dealing with patient issues in their practice of family medicine. Both recently took part in a health fair held at Warner Bros Studios nearby as one of Facey’s community outreach activities.

Dr. Shirvanian says she grew up in the Los Angeles area and currently lives with her husband and family in the Hollywood Hills. She attended St. George’s University School of Medicine on Grenada, in the West Indies. Afterward, she did her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in Southampton, New York.

Facey Medical Group’s Dr. Ciara Shirvanian examining a patient. “I work in Family Medicine because everything interests me,” she says. She speaks Armenian, English and Spanish.

She speaks Armenian, English and Spanish. “Spanish was easy during my residency because I spoke to many Hispanic patients.” She came back home to Facey Medical Group, she says, because of an existing sense of community. “Burbank does that for me. Because of our location, we see a lot of patients in the entertainment industry. Right now, I see patients from ages 16 into the 90’s. I’m comfortable with adolescents. I work in Family Medicine because everything interests me. I don’t think you can do that as much if you specialize.”

Shirvanian says she plans to stay at Facey Medical Group. “When I left residency, I thought I’d be on my own. At Facey, I feel supported.”

Dr. Hekmatjou also attended St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies, and says he speaks English, Farsi and remedial Spanish. He did his internship and residency in nearby Colton at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. He grew up around Santa Monica and Sherman Oaks, where he currently lives. He also works in Family Medicine. “As a family physician, I have skills to see everyone. We welcome everyone with open arms.”

‘We do what is indicated for the patient—

not overly testing or overly medicating.’ — Dr. Hesam Hekmatjou

Hekmatjou’s parents were engineers who later ran a small business. “I was raised in a small business environment,” he explains, which he says helps how he relates to some of his patients. “I don’t favor one health insurance company over another. We always ask for more patients.” On his treatment methods for disease management and relief of pain, he says: “At times less is more. We do what is indicated for the patient—not overly testing or overly medicating. We work on lifestyle modifications and healthier eating. We can motivate patients for the prevention of many ailments.”

Facey Medical Group is located at 191 S Buena Vista St., at Alameda Ave., in Burbank. For further information visit Facey.com or call (818) 869-7100.