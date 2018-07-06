‘The King’ kicks off Summer Concert Series at NoHo’s El Portal Theatre

Keeping Elvis alive for future generations Wed., July 4 – Sat., July 7

Imagine four days of live concerts with world famous, award-winning Elvis tribute artists, plus three days of an Elvis tribute contest, with one Priscilla Presley look-a-like hosting it all! What better way to spend the 4th than by celebrating one of our national treasures, Elvis Presley, at the 2018 Summer Concert Series presented by Kwick Productions at El Portal Theatre in NoHo, Wednesday, July 4 through Saturday, July 7.

Are you lonesome tonight?

Grab your blue suede shoes and shake rattle and roll on down to El Portal Theatre when this shindig kicks off on the 4th at 8pm. Leave your suspicious minds at home, because you’re going to have an amazing evening that’s dedicated to the night when the “Million Dollar Quartet” – Perkins, Lewis, Cash and Presley— where all together at Sun Records. It really happened, (oh to have been a fly on the wall), but you can be at a concert inspired by that once in a life time meeting of all greats in the Class of ‘56.

Need more swiveling hips?

Thursday, July 5 the Elvis Tribute contest begins at 5pm. Ten contenders will move on to the finals on Saturday when a new “King” will be crowned. Then stick around for the second concert in the series, “Return Of The King,” with two artists: the first will be David Allen as Elvis in his 1968 comeback special on NBC. The second to perform is Jay Dupuis, 2014 Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Tribute Artist, recreating the 1970’s jumpsuit era.

Round two of the contest begins at 5pm on Friday, July 6 with the third great night of live music following at 8pm, “Rockin’ Oldies.” This night boasts The Hodads featuring Johnny Spazz Hatton and special guest Ted Torres, the 2016 Images of The King Champion.

Rosa Montano, Marketing/Promotions Director with Kwick Productions, recently talked about all the phenomenal artists they lined up: “It’s heartwarming to see fans who may have seen Elvis perform,” she says, “If we can make people forget their trouble for a while, then we have done our job. We’re keeping Elvis’ memory alive for future generations.”

Saturday, July 7 is the final round for the tribute contest, with the new king crowned by emcee Kay Shannon as Priscilla Presley. Then rounding out this amazing event, “Elvis Live In Concert” at 8pm, starring Ben Portsmouth, from England, the 2012 Memphis Ultimate Elvis Champion.

Take advantage of the 2-for-1 ticket special by using the promo code: FATHER; purchase tickets separately, or keep your seat with the VIP package that is only $150 for all the shows and contests. Tickets can be purchased by visiting ElPortalTheatre.com where you can also see the names of all the performers. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. For the Box Office call (818) 508-4200.