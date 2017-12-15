Third generation celebration taking place at Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners

They host a birthday ‘Meet & Greet’ for Beth Shader on Wed., Dec. 20, 5pm-6pm

When Carl Chortkoff ran a small laundry in Brooklyn in the 1930s, his son, Milt, would help out as a “swamper” delivering wet washes around the New York borough. In 1946, after the Chortkoff family moved to California, Carl opened a small, one-presser cleaners in Echo Park named Hollyway Cleaners, and Milt, at 17, drove the delivery van, using his wages to pay for college. Eventually, Milt — “the college graduate” — transformed his father’s business into a successful contemporary retail operation that had customers standing in line waiting to be served.

Today, Milt and Edie’s daughter, Beth, and her husband, Michael, are partners in the family business, Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center, and they’re keeping up the tradition of making sure customers have clean clothes and look great. “I was in awe looking at the number of people waiting in line with their garments,” says Beth, who often worked the counters at Hollyway as a teenager, adding that she and Michael “get that exact same feeling watching our customers come into Milt & Edie’s with their cleaning and tailoring at all hours of the day and night.”

For the past three years, Beth and Michael have immersed themselves in the business, taking on day-to-day operations along with employee training, expanding social media interactions and business development. “My dad’s philosophy has always been that all customers leave happy — always! Taking exceptional care of our customers will always be our Number One priority, too,” Beth says.

One of the things that Milt & Edie’s is known for is celebrating special occasions and holidays. Walk in any time and the store is outfitted in some type of seasonal décor, like for the holidays now, or signage focusing on a special event. Case in point: Beth’s birthday! While her “official” birthday is Friday, December 22, Milt & Edie’s is hosting a “Meet & Greet” for Beth on Wednesday, December 20, from 5pm to 6pm. Everyone is invited to stop in for cupcakes and the chance to spin the highly-popular Wheel of Rewards featuring a special “Beth” space awarding $100 in free services.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center is located at 4021 W. Alameda Ave., at the corner of Pass Ave., and offers two-hour cleaning, two-hour shirt laundry and instant alterations 24/7/365 – all at no extra charge. For more information about Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center call Michael or Beth Shader at (818) 846-4734.

