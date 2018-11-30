Toluca Lake welcomes Premiere Medical Center/Med Partners

“When you are in my office, you are my patient. We are here to care for you.” – Michael Marsh, M.D.

“What happened to health care?” for that question to be so remarkable? Dr. Michael Marsh, of Premiere Medical Center/Med Partners, newly opened in Toluca Lake, means what he says. He and his fellow doctors and nurse practitioners provide state of the art health care, with an “old school” emphasis on personal care. “People chose to see me,” Dr Marsh says. “They know me. They call me. I’m accountable. These are my people. I take c

are of them.”

“The current medical insurance industry is changing rapidly,” he says. “We endeavor to keep the patient/doctor relationship as a close personal bond. We are free of the constraints placed on doctors by other medical centers.” It’s about saving a life and delivering high quality care.”

Dr. Marsh continues, “Our three doctors and four nurse practitioners provide treatments ranging from primary care, family practice, internal medicine, hormonal therapy, testosterone therapy, addiction disorder, dermatology, pain management and advanced diabetes management.”

Practicing medicine since starting at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1984, Dr. Marsh specializes in geriatrics. An accomplished internist, he has treated almost every condition of the human body.

“Our doctors, nurse practitioners, and staff have been serving the Toluca Lake and greater Los Angeles communities for over 30 years,” he says.

Dr. Marsh is joined at Premiere by fellow internists:

Bruce Stark, M.D.

Jose Hernandez, M.D. (Spanish fluent)

Lauren Brown, NP-C

Samantha Alburn, MSN, FNP-C

Victoria Chan, MSN, FNP-C

Debra Lesin Norman, FNP-C, BC-ADM, CDE

Dr. Marsh says, “I feel that our doctors are the best in Los Angeles. Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine or the American Board of Family Medicine, they have full privileges at Providence St. Joseph Medical Plaza, Burbank.”

“People say ‘I see Dr. Marsh.’ They know me, and they know I and our group take care of them. If I don’t, they’ll choose to go elsewhere. So, being their personal doctor, I’m accountable to the patient.”

“I’m not being heroic. I’m in charge. I’m the doctor. I’m 100 percent responsible for my patient’s well-being,” he shares.

Dr. Marsh wanted the new waiting room to be, “A combination of one’s living room and the Ritz Carlton.” He succeeded.

The Center accepts Medicare, Health Care Partners and all PPO insurance. They specialize in senior care and offer same-day appointments. They have a laboratory for blood work and an onsite pharmacy. Emotional support animals are available. An X-Ray machine is coming. Valet parking is available.

Premiere Medical Center is located at 4418 Vineland Ave., Ste. 102, in Toluca Lake (just off the 101 freeway). Hours are Monday through Friday, 7am to 5pm. Appointments can be made online through PMCBurbank.com, ZocDoc.com or by calling (818) 842-7145.