Toluca Lake’s Garry Marshall Theatre unveils 2nd Season Sat., Aug. 18

The Garry Marshall Theatre’s Second Season Reveal will take place at 2pm on Saturday, August 18 in Toluca Lake.

Wait, what? Second season? But that theatre has been there for years!

You are probably thinking of the Falcon Theatre, founded by Garry Marshall and run by himself with daughter Kathleen Marshall LaGambina for 20 years. The new nonprofit Equity theatre, named for Marshall, has longtime Marshall associates, Artistic Directors Dimitri Toscas and Joseph Leo Bwarie at the helm and Marshall’s daughter continues on the board.

They have ambitious plans for the theatre continuing as an artistic focal point in the heart of the Los Angeles theatre community— and now including community participation, input and support.

Toscas and Bwarie extend their warmest invitation to the Second Season Unveiling, to returning season ticket holders and also to introduce the theatre to community members unfamiliar with this unique cultural space. The Second Season Reveal happens at 3pm with margarita toasts. The box office then will open for buyers of season tickets and the choicest seats.

Bwarie says, “Garry built this incredible theatre for everyone to enjoy. The new nonprofit theatre needs the entire community to continue his legacy through art and entertainment. The 2018/2019 Season has everything Garry loved – comedy, drama, music and a world premiere!”

Toscas adds, “Now Garry’s theatre isn’t funded by one individual. It is supported entirely by the community it serves. Now it’s Toluca Lake’s theatre; it’s Los Angeles’ theatre. We’re thrilled to bring these stories to life in our intimate space, in creative ways that only the Garry Marshall Theatre can.”

The public knew Garry Marshall best through his movies and television work. But for him it started with storytelling and the theatre. There’s nothing like live performance. If all you see is your smartphone screen, you don’t know what you are missing.

The 2018/2019 Season is secret until the August 18 Season Reveal. But besides the marshallARTS Family Series, Movies at the Marshall and Holidays at the Marshall, there are four full length productions being staged in the main theatre — a drama, a comedy, a musical and a world premiere.

Bwarie adds, “This year, for the first time, we are dedicating the entire month of April to our marshallARTS Family Musical, with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.” The marshallARTS Family Series offers Storybook Pages, a fanciful, free community family event bring

ing storybooks to life, with actors, sound effects and visual projections.

The Garry Marshall Theatre is located at 4252 W Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake/Burbank. Call (818) 955-8101 or visit GarryMarshallTheatre.org.